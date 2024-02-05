Blue Ribbon Restaurants and CBS NorthStar Join Forces To Redefine 3rd Party Delivery With N3PD

Blue Ribbon Restaurants partners with NorthStar to revolutionize dining tech.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Ribbon Restaurants, an acclaimed name in the world of culinary excellence, has taken a bold leap forward in the digital age, setting a new industry standard by announcing its strategic partnership with CBS NorthStar, a leading provider of Point of Sale (POS) solutions for the hospitality industry.

In today's dynamic and fast-paced restaurant landscape, the demand for convenience and efficiency has reached unprecedented levels. Blue Ribbon Restaurants, synonymous with top-notch sushi and fine dining, is leading the charge by redefining the future of dining experiences.

The collaboration between Blue Ribbon Restaurants and CBS NorthStar promises to reshape the way clients engage with their favorite restaurants. At the core of this partnership lies the integration of NorthStar's cutting-edge 3rd Party Delivery (N3PD) into Blue Ribbon's NorthStar Order Entry POS system.

What sets this integration apart is its ability to centralize and manage all third-party delivery menus seamlessly. Gone are the days of juggling multiple tablets and platforms to handle online orders. With CBS NorthStar's innovative solution, Blue Ribbon Restaurants staff can effortlessly oversee all orders from a single interface, ensuring precision, efficiency, and an enhanced workflow.

Jim Taylor, Director of Marketing at Blue Ribbon Restaurants, stated, "Our mission has always been to deliver unparalleled dining experiences, be it in our restaurants or via online orders. This integration removes the complexity of managing multiple delivery platforms, ensuring a flawless experience for our valued customers and dedicated staff."

This transformative partnership signifies Blue Ribbon Restaurants' unwavering commitment to elevating customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Patrons can anticipate a hassle-free online ordering process, while the restaurant's staff focus on delivering the exceptional quality and service that Blue Ribbon Restaurants is celebrated for.

"As the restaurant industry evolves in response to changing consumer demands and digital innovation, Blue Ribbon Restaurants' strategic partnership with NorthStar reflects a noteworthy shift in the way dining establishments engage with technology. This move signifies Blue Ribbon Restaurants' commitment to staying at the forefront of culinary excellence." - Jeremy Julian, CRO of CBS NorthStar comments.

Blue Ribbon Restaurants' alliance with CBS NorthStar represents a pioneering approach to embracing technology in the restaurant industry. As they continue to set industry benchmarks, this partnership solidifies their dedication to providing their customers with not only the finest sushi and dining experiences but also a glimpse into the future of dining technology.

About Blue Ribbon Restaurants:

Founded in 1992 by Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, Blue Ribbon Restaurants features over two dozen premiere culinary destinations in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and Boston, each with its own unique, authentic dining experience inspired by its local surroundings. The concepts include fun, eclectic brasseries, an outdoor "Fountain Bar", a casual fried chicken spot, the famous Brooklyn Bowls (in NYC, Las Vegas, Philly and Nashville), Ueki (a West Village omakase), Pescador in Boston (which features coastal cuisine from around the world), and the renowned Blue Ribbon Sushi restaurants. For more information on Blue Ribbon Restaurants and the Brombergs, visit www.blueribbonrestaurants.com.

About CBS NorthStar:

CBS NorthStar provides innovative software for restaurants and hospitality businesses. Its iOS or Windows-based platform is designed to streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve the guest experience. With over two decades of experience in the industry, CBS NorthStar is committed to providing its customers with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

To learn more, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com

Media Contact

Allie Haskell, Custom Business Solutions, Inc, 1 9493404331, [email protected], www.cbsnorthstar.com

