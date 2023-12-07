Blue Ridge CTC develops workers with digital and human skills

A combination of digital skills and human skills is needed for the rapidly changing workplace. Post this

Attention to ethics (within Professionalism & Responsibility) was found to be particularly commendable. Additionally, the division's required field experience provides a valuable opportunity for individuals to gain practical, hands-on experience in a professional setting. Bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application enhances students' skills and employability.

Equal parts professional development, program enhancement, and student services - EEQ Certification inspires ideas for curricular and co-curricular enhancements and also helps draw out and highlight the activities and exercises within the curriculum that already develop employability skills. Upon being awarded EEQ Certification, programs implement Student Employability Badging in order to bring awareness to students about the skills they have and can take into the workplace.

"This process provided an opportunity for deliberate and thoughtful reflection into program curriculum to program coordinators, and it provided insight into future opportunities that might complement our programs" said Dean of Information Technology and Math , Janet Branch.

"Working with QA Commons provides our faculty with an additional opportunity to continue developing and providing Blue Ridge CTC students with relevant curriculum and engaging learner experiences. Upon completion of these programs, our students will carry their credentials forward to pursue a new career or an advanced degree," said Ann Shipway, Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development.

Educational institutions interested in developing Essential Employability Qualities in their learners may contact QA Commons at [email protected] for a free consultation around how to develop and make visible employability skills in curriculum, integrate career support services, and engage employers.

