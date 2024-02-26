Blue Ridge School Now Offering Five-Day Boarding Option

"Our five-day boarding option presents Blue Ridge School families with the opportunity to have the same experience as our seven-day structure while freeing up weekends for boys to be at home," says Franklin Daniels P'23, Associate Head of School for External Affairs at Blue Ridge School. Post this

Additionally, Blue Ridge School's world-renowned Fishburne Learning Center, led by Dr. Alexander Keevil, an award-winning faculty member, is fully available to five-day students, as that coursework takes place during the traditional academic week. A feature unique to BRS, the Fishburne Learning Center is designed to set up individualized learning strategies for boys who may learn differently, or have mild learning disabilities such as ADD or ADHD.

The five-day boarding option also offers students access to deeply connected teachers, staff, and coaches who live on the premises and are highly committed to individual student achievement. BRS intentionally maintains small class sizes and a 5:1 student to staff ratio. A key differentiator compared to other schools, this educational structure provides significantly better learning outcomes for students.

"Our five-day boarding option presents Blue Ridge School families with the opportunity to have basically the same experience as our seven-day structure while freeing up weekends for boys to help out or just to be at home," says Franklin Daniels P'23, Associate Head of School for External Affairs at Blue Ridge School. "We recognize that families often have conflicting work arrangements, multiple active children, and busy sports schedules, so five-day boarding helps mitigate these challenges, making it a competitive option for families within a three-hour travel radius of our campus."

"We are proud of all that Blue Ridge has to offer students, but one aspect particularly unique to our school is our robust outdoor program," says Trip Darrin, Head of School for Blue Ridge School. "From seven outdoor elective classes to afternoon activities and off-campus weekend trips, our gated campus - safely tucked away on 750-acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains - offers the structured risk-taking space essential for boys to stretch out of their comfort zone and build self-confidence."

Five-day students can depart campus as early as 3pm on Fridays and return to campus by 5pm Sunday for dinner and study hours. Five-day students may remain for Friday and/or Saturday evenings any time with an additional fee. There are seven closed weekends during the calendar school year when five-day students will remain on campus. If a five-day student is competing in a Saturday academic or athletic event, that additional overnight will be included at no additional cost.

Blue Ridge is accepting up to 25 students for five-day boarding for the 2024/25 academic year.

Blue Ridge School's mission is to help boys achieve their potential through personalized, structured, innovative learning practices in a college-preparatory, all-boarding community. The school is located between Charlottesville, VA and Shenandoah National Park.

For more information on BRS's new five-day program, visit https://www.blueridgeschool.com/5day.

About Blue Ridge School

Blue Ridge School is a private, boys school like no other. It is one of the few all-boys, all-boarding schools for grades nine through twelve in the nation. The school's curriculum is tailored to an individualized learning model designed specifically for boys on their way to college. Blue Ridge School's community is approachable and inclusive and its campus is filled with adventure. Blue Ridge School focuses on building men of character, ready to greet college and beyond. And, despite the rigorous and competitive spirit, the environment is uniquely supportive. Blue Ridge School has been built that way for a reason—it's how boys learn best. For more information visit: blueridgeschool.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

