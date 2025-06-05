Blue River PetCare Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

"This recognition sends a powerful message—that we have something truly special at Blue River PetCare. It reflects the strength of our people, the culture we've built together, and the shared commitment we bring to serving each other and our hospitals." Post this

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"This certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Blue River PetCare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

We're Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Blue River PetCare's careers page here.

About Blue River PetCare

Blue River PetCare is a growing community of veterinary practices and dedicated professionals working together to better the lives of the patients we treat and those who love them. With a commitment to medical excellence, Blue River PetCare offers a long-term home and welcoming community where veterinary practices can continue to grow and thrive. Blue River PetCare is headquartered in Chicago and has over 200 practices in 39 states.

Learn more by visiting our website or following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Valerie Tranquill Danner, Blue River PetCare, 1 312-436-1170, [email protected], https://blueriverpetcare.com/

SOURCE Blue River PetCare