Blue Sentry Cloud Announces Name Change to BSC Analytics

BSC Analytics, with its U.S.-based team of data and cloud platform engineers, provides cloud data solutions to enterprises in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Unlike its competitors, BSC Analytics has a unique engagement model through which it provides Agile teams comprised exclusively of senior technical talent who help enterprises overcome their toughest data challenges. Clients not only benefit from BSC Analytics' ability to accelerate data projects but are also left with Day-2 capabilities to ensure that they are self-sufficient post-engagement.

BSC Analytics provides expertise in data analytics, artificial Intelligence and machine learning, data modernization, and cloud native platform engineering. Additionally, the company offers a propriety AI-enabled compliance tool, TACE. TACE is specially designed for financial services and other highly regulated industries. TACE enables anyone to build fully compliant cloud and hybrid infrastructure using plain language prompts.

BSC Analytics is partnered with the leading data and cloud infrastructure platforms, including Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Holding the highest-level certifications, BSC Analytics is focused on technical excellence and speed of delivery for its clients.

Founded in 2014, BSC Analytics is a privately held firm focused on helping its clients win in the cloud and utilize their data for maximum competitive impact. More information is available at BSCanalytics.com.

