Blue Signal makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2827 in 2024, With Three-Year Growth of 179% Percent

"I am so proud of our team for making the Inc. 5000 for the fourth time. When I started Blue Signal, I envisioned creating a company that would make a true difference in the world and change lives for the better." – Matt Walsh, Founder & CEO, Blue Signal Search Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Blue Signal

Having successfully completed over 2,700 search projects, it's no surprise that Blue Signal has the experience, relationships, and tools to achieve this massive growth. Our deep industry knowledge – from 230 combined years of recruiting experience – and streamlined processes help clients secure high-caliber talent within tight timeframes. As a top executive search firm, we have been a driving force in our clients' professional successes. At Blue Signal, we immerse ourselves in our clients' businesses and candidates' careers to fully understand top priorities and the best direction for both parties. Our reputation is built on our ability to consistently incorporate these priorities into each of our searches to make long-term, impactful connections.

Blue Signal's success has gained attention within the industry for our client services and candidate processes. We are proud to have won awards such as Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024; #1 Technical Placement Firm 2022, 2023, 2024; #2 Executive Search Firm in Arizona for 5 consecutive years; #2 Best Places to Work in Phoenix by the Phoenix Business Journal; Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firm 2023, 2024; Professional Recruiting Firm 2023, 2024, and Temporary Staffing Firm 2020; listed on Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation 2021; Top Recruiter – Best of Tempe 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024; #2 Best Places to Work in Arizona 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024; and featured three times on the Inc. Regionals Southwest list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

