Blue Star Bus Sales Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to A-Z Bus Sales

The transformative rebranding follows Blue Star Bus Sales' acquisition in 2022, aligning the Texas bus dealership for a new era in transportation services.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Star Bus Sales, the leading school bus dealership in West Texas, is thrilled to announce an exciting rebranding initiative that marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution. The comprehensive transformation to A-Z Bus Sales encompasses the West Texas dealership incorporating a new name, logo, website, and the adoption of A-Z Bus Sales' core values and mission statement.

The rebranding efforts reflect a strategic approach to staying at the forefront of the bus transportation industry and meeting the ever-evolving needs of A-Z Bus Sales' valued customers. A-Z Bus Sales is the #1 dealership in the nation for electric bus sales and deliveries, and this integration will allow Texas customers to fully utilize the tools and resources available to support successful transitions with new and emerging technologies.

"Blue Star Bus Sales has valiantly served its customers for over 25 years. We honor the amazing things they've been able to accomplish and are excited to bring an even greater level of support to the market with this transition," said John Landherr, CEO and President of A-Z Bus Sales and former Texan. "As an employee-owned company, one of our core values is serving God by serving others, and we look forward to continuing to serve both our employee-owners and customers in the Texas market."

The same experienced and dedicated sales, parts, and service teams will continue to support the West Texas market, representing the complete line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird by Girardin buses with their best-in class diesel, gas, propane, and electric powertrains. A-Z Bus Sales has made significant investments since Blue Star's acquisition in 2022, including a complete overhaul of the headquarters in Lubbock, TX, with a full parts counter, 2 additional service bays, a doubling of parts inventory on hand, and a doubling of the staff, to better support and service local customers. A-Z will also introduce its full suite of offerings to the Texas market in 2024, to include Commercial and Transit shuttle bus and van sales, pre-owned vehicle sales and the company's turnkey EV Infrastructure division, "A-Z Connect".

A-Z Bus Sales won the #1 market share leader for the country in West Texas at the 2023 Blue Bird dealer meeting, with its California operation taking second place for market share. The Texas team is delivering their first of forty-four electric school buses into the market in early January.

ABOUT A-Z BUS SALES

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products and has delivered more electric powered buses than any other dealership in the country. A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California, the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Hawaii and Texas. More information is available at http://www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

