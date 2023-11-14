Blue Star Group Powers Ambitious Growth Strategy with Centric Planning

By leveraging augmented intelligence, Centric Planning will enable us to better interpret patterns in complex data and pull potential scenarios together faster to make better decisions about localized, consumer-centric assortments. Post this

The company has ambitious growth goals, aiming to reach 60 countries by 2028, for which BSG identified personalization of customer experience as a key component for achieving success in these new territories. By tailoring their product offering to each individual market, BSG aims to consider cultural differences and further facilitate localization to maximize their impact across new markets. To achieve their growth strategy, BSG sought a retail planning solution that can optimize inventory across multiple product categories, as well as enabling granular customer insights and provide valuable what-iffing capabilities to tailor assortments to the needs of each market.

After a short search, they selected Centric Planning to deliver merchandise financial planning (MFP), and assortment strategy and optimization to move their merchandise planning processes away from spreadsheets and bring in a more integrated and centralized digital approach.

"Centric Software deeply understands the challenges of retail; the speed, the mindset and the need to be agile and in-tune with the consumer," says Rafael Sánchez, Chief Innovation Officer at BSG. "Before we discovered Centric Planning, we had not found a retail-specific tool that we had confidence in to handle data with the right level of granularity to streamline planning and get results."

"Expanding into new markets demands a deep understanding of culture and consumer needs in order to target assortments," Sánchez continues. "By leveraging augmented intelligence, Centric Planning will enable us to better interpret patterns in complex data and pull potential scenarios together faster to make better decisions about localized, consumer-centric assortments. We want our teams to be able to leverage data to create the future."

As Sánchez concludes, "We have found not just a tool, but a team of people that we trust and like to work with. We can build a long-term alliance with Centric Software that is mutually beneficial."

"We are delighted that BSG has selected Centric Planning as the digital foundation for strategic growth," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "BSG is an innovative company that leads the way in the application of digital technology to retail challenges, and we are looking forward to partnering with the BSG team to achieve their goals."

BSG is one of the world's leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and kids. Today, our two great brands have an international presence with over 800 stores around the world.

