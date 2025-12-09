BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue Wins 2025 Suncoast Emmy Award for Cultural Documentary

BLUE: The Life & Art of George Rodrigue, the first-ever career-spanning documentary on the iconic Louisiana artist behind the world-renowned "Blue Dog," has been honored with the 2025 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for Cultural Documentary. The documentary is now streaming on PBS Passport.

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue, the first-ever career-spanning documentary on the iconic Louisiana artist behind the world-renowned "Blue Dog," has been honored with the 2025 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for Cultural Documentary. The award was presented Saturday, December 6, at the Suncoast Emmy Awards ceremony at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. This distinguished recognition further elevates the film's celebration of one of Louisiana's most influential cultural figures, whose artistic legacy has shaped generations.

Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as a "briskly told story and visually absorbing film," BLUE traces George Rodrigue's evolution from his early Cajun-rooted paintings to the meteoric rise of the Blue Dog as a global pop icon. The 60-minute film weaves together rare archival material, newly restored interviews, intimate family insights, and commentary from notable admirers including Emeril Lagasse, James Carville, and Drew Brees. The documentary is now streaming on PBS Passport.

"We are profoundly grateful for this Emmy recognition," said director Sean O'Malley. "George Rodrigue's artistic legacy is immense, and bringing his story to the screen has been a true privilege. To see his life, his vision, and his impact honored by the Suncoast Emmy community reinforces just how meaningful his work continues to be for Louisiana, for American art, and for audiences everywhere."

Produced by WLAE New Orleans' 6th Street Studios in association with O'Malley Productions, BLUE offers an intimate portrait of an artist who overcame early adversity and institutional skepticism to become one of America's most recognizable and beloved cultural voices. Through never-before-seen visuals and the reflections of those closest to him, the film brings fresh insight into Rodrigue's life, creative process, and profound influence.

"Seeing BLUE honored with the Suncoast Emmy is incredibly meaningful for our family," said Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director of the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts. "The film successfully captures my dad's spirit, his devotion to Cajun culture, and the evolution of the Blue Dog in a way that feels both intimate and authentic. This recognition affirms what so many people already know—that his work continues to inspire, educate, and connect people across Louisiana and far beyond. I'm grateful that BLUE introduces new audiences to his spirit and reminds longtime admirers why his art continues to matter."

The Suncoast Emmy honor joins a growing list of accolades earned by BLUE at U.S. and international film festivals, including New Orleans Film Festival, Amsterdam New Cinema Film Festival, and World Film Festival in Cannes. BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue premiered on PBS stations on May 29, 2025. WLAE in New Orleans is the presenting station for the film, which is distributed by American Public Television.

BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue was directed by Sean O'Malley and produced by O'Malley and Trisha Johnson Reece. Executive producers are Jim Dotson, Ron Yager and Bruce Smith. It features original music by the Grammy-winning musicians, Lost Bayou Ramblers. Major funding was provided by Don A. Sanders Family Foundation, Haynie Family Foundation, Henry & Pat Shane, Raising Cane's, Humana, Eric and Jaclyn Dixon, Lipsey's, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, among many other generous sponsors.

For more information on BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue, visit https://wlae.com/rodriguebluedogfilm, Facebook at https://facebook.com/RodrigueBlueDogFilm/ and Instagram at @rodriguebluedogfilm.

About WLAE:

WLAE was founded in 1982 when it was awarded a construction permit by the FCC to build an Educational Public Television station in the New Orleans community. The station began broadcasting on UHF Channel 32 in July 1984 and was licensed in 1985. The corporate entity, Educational Broadcasting Foundation, Inc., was created to provide broader and more diverse educational programming for Southeast Louisiana, and to address significant educational, cultural, and community needs through high quality local, regional, and national programming. WLAE broadcasts family-friendly programming which includes their own award-winning documentaries and television series.

About 6th Street Studios:

Executive producers Jim Dotson and Ron Yager of 6th Street Studios and WLAE-TV are the Emmy award-winning team and executive producers of BLUE: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue, Fats Domino—Walking Back to New Orleans, A Tribute to Toussaint, and Irma Thomas: The Soul Queen of New Orleans. Throughout their nearly 40-year collaboration, Jim and Ron have earned dozens of Telly, Emmy, Gabriel, National Public Media Awards and Press Club of New Orleans Awards for their direction and production of special events, concerts, television series and documentary films.

About O'Malley Productions:

Established in 2005 by veteran executive producer/director Sean O'Malley and seasoned writer, Jeannine O'Malley, O'Malley Productions is a full-service production company that creates entertaining and acclaimed primetime unscripted television. From series and specials on Food Network, Univision, PBS, Travel Channel, and Animal Planet to award winning documentaries and international programming, we hand craft each episode. After 20 years in Los Angeles, O'Malley Productions moved to Knoxville, TN in 2020, where Sean and Jeannine reside with their twins, Charlie and Elizabeth.

About American Public Television:

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's more than 350 public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and nearly one-half of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. More information at APTonline.org.

