Blue Umbrella Waterproofing Scholarship Winners for 2023

This year, the three scholarship recipients who demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning are Gaurav Aggarwal, Angie Robles, and Hunter Enders.

Gaurav is a Master's student studying Engineering Management at Rutger's University. He is pursuing a graduate degree to prepare him for a career leading an engineering team. He hopes to be a well-rounded technical, empathetic, and business-oriented manager, leading teams to develop new engineering solutions to solve complex and challenging problems.

Angie is a student at North Park University studying Accounting and Business Management. She will use her acquired knowledge of managing finances, making informed decisions, and overseeing company operations to build a business from the ground up. She plans to run her own farm and use her position as a business owner to give employment opportunities to low-income families.

Hunter is an undergraduate student studying computer engineering. Growing up in a rural community, Hunter never had a home computer, and opportunities to learn computing were limited. But his love of computer engineering led him to pursue his degree in the area.

Hunter hopes to design more powerful and affordable computer hardware to provide better access to families living in remote, rural areas. Additionally, he wants to develop technology for the medical field that can produce more comfortable, affordable, and effective patient experiences.

The Blue Umbrella Waterproofing & Foundations Scholarship Fund is awarded annually. Students are encouraged to apply for the 2024 Blue Umbrella scholarship.

Applicants must be US students 16 years or older enrolled in an accredited college, university, or vocational/trade school for the Fall of 2024 in a program related to Accounting, Building Technology, Building Services, Business Management & Administration, Climate and Energy, Construction Management, Drafting & Design, Electrical, Engineering Technology, Entrepreneurship, Environmental, Landscape Design, Home Improvement, HVAC, Graphics Technology, Finance, Meteorology, Manufacturing, Plumbing, or Renewable Energy.

