Blue Umbrella Waterproofing Scholarship Winners for 2024 & Call For 2025 Applicants

The annual scholarship awards $1,500 in total—divided into $500 scholarships—to three students pursuing post-secondary education who have demonstrated a strong commitment to lifelong learning.

Blue Umbrella Waterproofing is a leading provider of basement waterproofing, foundation repair, and crawl space encapsulation services across central and northern New Jersey. Inspired by the continual growth and training of its own team, the company launched the scholarship fund to support students who exemplify the same value: a lifelong dedication to learning and improvement.

Meet the 2024 Scholarship Recipients:

Kayla Makhoul, a native of New Jersey, is studying business management at Rider University. Kayla aspires to open a design firm that offers beautiful, high-quality, and affordable spaces for people of all backgrounds. Her goal is to make professional design accessible without sacrificing creativity or quality.

Irene Lee is pursuing Civil Engineering at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City. With a background rooted in environmental responsibility, Irene plans to improve waste management systems through sustainable engineering solutions that benefit communities and the environment.

Bhavya Mamnani, a Mechanical Engineering student at the University of California, Berkeley, is passionate about renewable energy. Her goal is to create advanced materials and energy systems that contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

The Blue Umbrella Waterproofing & Foundations Scholarship Fund is awarded annually. Students interested in applying for the 2025 scholarship are encouraged to submit their applications by June 15, 2025.

To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. students aged 16 or older who are enrolled for Fall 2025 in an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school. Eligible programs include—but are not limited to—fields such as Accounting, Building Technology, Construction Management, Civil or Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Studies, Renewable Energy, Business, Drafting & Design, HVAC, Plumbing, and more.

Media Contact

Steve Karlik, Blue Umbrella Waterproofing, 1 908-432-8858, [email protected], https://www.blueumbrellawaterproofing.com/

