Blue Wire and Sounder Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Podcast Analytics to Creators

Leading Sports Podcast Network Joins Forces with Cutting-Edge Ad-Tech Platform Specializing in Precise Brand Safety & Targeting Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier sports podcast network Blue Wire and Sounder, the AI-powered audio intelligence platform, today announced they have partnered to provide Blue Wire's advertisers with access to Sounder's brand safety, suitability, and precision ad targeting tools across its entire catalog.

Sounder's cutting-edge technology will enhance brand safety and ensure suitability and precision in ad targeting, creating a win-win scenario for both content creators and advertisers. With this partnership, Blue Wire is poised to strengthen its position as the go-to destination for top-tier sports content while delivering a more personalized and engaging podcast experience for its listeners. This strategic alliance underscores Blue Wire's commitment to innovation and excellence in the sports podcasting arena.

"We are excited to partner with Sounder to provide our network with access to the best precision targeting and podcast analytics tools available," said Blue Wire CEO and Founder Kevin Jones. "Sounder's insights will boost tailored monetization opportunities across Blue Wire's network to align with relevant and suitable inventory in the ultimate win-win for our content creators and advertisers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Wire," said Sounder's Vice President of Sales and Client Success, Brittany Hall. "Blue Wire's podcast advertising operations will scale with our AI-powered targeting tools, driving trust at scale for advertisers."

The partnership between Blue Wire and Sounder is a podcasting game-changer, creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach relevant content. Podcast fans can look forward to a new era of richer, more diverse listening experiences.

About Blue Wire

Blue Wire is a leading independent podcast network, with over 250 shows and 10 million listeners per month. Blue Wire is home to some of the best sports content in the world, including Green Light with Chris Long, The Action Network, No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, The ArsenalVision Podcast and much more. Advertisers and content creators can partner with Blue Wire here.

About Sounder

Sounder is the end-to-end data-driven intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.

Blue Wire Contact:

Andrew Rotondi, SVP Network

[email protected]

Sounder Contact:

Kristin Kovner

[email protected]

SOURCE Sounder