Blueair Classic Pro CP7i & CP9i Air Purifiers Earn Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification

"Committed to pioneering air care wellness to create healthier home environments, achieving the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for the Classic Pro CP7i is a testament to that mission," said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair. "We are thrilled to partner with Allergy Standards Limited, as their rigorous scientific testing validates the effectiveness of our technology in reducing airborne allergens. This certification reinforces our dedication to providing high-performance air purification solutions that support improved indoor air quality and overall well-being for those affected by asthma and allergies."

Indoor allergens, such as pet dander and dust mite allergen, can easily become airborne, making it essential for air purifiers to effectively filter these asthma and allergy triggers. Blueair's Classic Pro CP7i & CP9i models were subjected to extensive testing to evaluate their performance under real-life conditions.

These air purifiers successfully met the following key criteria:

Removing allergens from the air: Certified air purifiers must reduce airborne allergen levels by at least 90%. Testing conditions simulate everyday scenarios, including the presence of carpet, furniture, and allergen-laden dust, demonstrating the air purifiers' ability to capture various allergen particles.

Capturing the allergen, not just moving it: It is crucial that the air purifier not only filters the air, but also captures allergens in its filter. A minimum of 50% of the allergens removed must be contained within the filter, preventing their return to the environment.

Compliance with limits for ozone: Certified air purifiers must ensure that any ozone generated stays within international safety limits, protecting indoor air quality.

"Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking scientifically validated solutions to improve their indoor air quality," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "We are delighted to certify Blueair's Classic Pro CP7i & CP9i Air Purifiers. Blueair's commitment to meeting our independent, science-backed standards provides consumers with trusted, high-performing air purification solutions. At a time when air quality is a growing global concern, it is essential that product claims are backed by good science."

About Allergy Standards Limited

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality.

ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified. Our mission is to make the United Nations human right to breathe clean air a reality, through science (Standards), education (Academy) and innovation (Institute).

For more information, visit allergystandards.com

About Blueair

Blueair is a global air wellness brand on a mission to improve the health and well-being of people everywhere through cleaner air. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair pioneered advanced air purification technology that removes airborne pollutants, allergens, and viruses, creating healthier indoor environments for homes, offices, and public spaces. With a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and Scandinavian design, Blueair's award-winning air purifiers are designed to deliver powerful yet quiet performance, making clean air accessible to all. As part of the Unilever family of brands, Blueair continues to set the standard for air quality solutions that enhance everyday wellness. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

