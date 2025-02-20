Blueair Earns Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for Its Classic Pro CP7i Air Purifier

"We are thrilled to partner with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited, as their rigorous scientific testing validates the effectiveness of our technology in reducing airborne allergens," said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair Post this

"Committed to pioneering air care wellness to create healthier home environments, achieving the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for the Classic Pro CP7i is a testament to that mission," said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair. "We are thrilled to partner with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited, as their rigorous scientific testing validates the effectiveness of our technology in reducing airborne allergens. This certification reinforces our dedication to providing high-performance air purification solutions that support improved indoor air quality and overall well-being for those affected by asthma and allergies."

Common Indoor allergens, such as pet dander and dust mite allergen, can easily become airborne, making it essential for air purifiers to effectively filter these asthma and allergy triggers. The Blueair Classic Pro CP7i successfully met the following criteria through strict scientific testing to obtain Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification:

● Removing allergens from the air: Certified air purifiers must reduce airborne allergen levels by at least 90%. Testing conditions simulate everyday scenarios, including the presence of carpet, furniture, and allergen-laden dust, demonstrating the air purifiers' ability to capture various allergen particles.

● Capturing the allergen, not just moving it: It is crucial that the air purifier not only filters the air, but also captures allergens in its filter. A minimum of 50% of the allergens removed must be contained within the filter, preventing their return to the environment.

● Compliance with limits for ozone: The certification standard ensures that any ozone generated remains within the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations levels (less than 0.05ppm).

"Managing indoor air quality matters because we spend 90% of our time indoors," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. "The addition of this Blueair air purifier to the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program adds to the choices available for people searching for products trusted by AAFA to improve the indoor air quality in their homes."

"We are delighted that Blueair's Classic Pro CP7i Air Purifier has achieved Asthma & Allergy Friendly®Certification," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "Air purifiers play a crucial role in reducing airborne allergens such as allergen from cat dander and pollen, which can significantly impact indoor air quality. Blueair's commitment to meeting our rigorous scientific standards helps ensure that consumers have access to effective air purification solutions that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. At a time when indoor air quality is a growing concern, it is essential that product claims are backed by good science."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program:

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand on a mission to improve the health and well-being of people everywhere through cleaner air. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair pioneered advanced air purification technology that removes airborne pollutants, allergens, and viruses, creating healthier indoor environments for homes, offices, and public spaces. With a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and Scandinavian design, Blueair's award-winning air purifiers are designed to deliver powerful yet quiet performance, making clean air accessible to all. As part of the Unilever family of brands, Blueair continues to set the standard for air quality solutions that enhance everyday wellness. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

