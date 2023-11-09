Bluebird Express Car Wash announces the success of recent charity event, The Tunnel of Terror.

Bluebird Express Car Wash is thrilled to announce the immense success of its recent charity event, The Tunnel of Terror. The event was a tremendous hit, drawing hundreds of participants and volunteers who came together to support local, Treasure Valley, non-profit organizations.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluebird Express Car Wash is thrilled to announce the immense success of its recent charity event, The Tunnel of Terror. The event was a tremendous hit, drawing hundreds of participants and volunteers who came together to support local, Treasure Valley, non-profit organizations.

Bluebird Express Car Wash locations throughout the Treasure Valley took on a spooky transformation, providing visitors with an unforgettable Halloween experience. The Tunnel of Terror was not only an entertaining experience but also a heartwarming one, as all proceeds from the events, along with additional donations, were generously given to local, non-profit organizations. Bluebird Express Car Wash is proud to support these organizations and is committed to making a positive impact in the community. Here is a list of Bluebird Car Wash locations, the charities they partnered with, and the money raised for that charity.

Bluebird Express Car Wash – Ontario, OR:

Charity Partner : Four Rivers Cultural Center

: Four Rivers Cultural Center Money Raised: $3,267.00

Bluebird Express Car Wash – Overland & Bird:

Charity Partner : Idaho Humane Society

: Idaho Humane Society Money Raised: $3,780.00

Bluebird Express Car Wash – Fairview & Cole:

Charity Partner : Bustin' Out of Boise

: Bustin' Out of Money Raised: $2,569.99

Bluebird Express Car Wash – State Street:

Charity Partner : St. Luke's Children's Hospital

: St. Luke's Children's Hospital Money Raised: $1,766.00

Bluebird Express Car Wash – Meridian:

Charity Partner : The Idaho Foodbank

: The Idaho Foodbank Money Raised: $1,153.00

Bluebird Express Car Wash – Caldwell:

Charity Partner : West Valley Humane Society

: West Valley Humane Society Money Raised: $1,916.00

100% of the event proceeds were donated to each charity partner.

The success of "The Tunnel of Terror" would not have been possible without the support of their customers, the dedication of their employees and volunteers, and these amazing organizations that work tirelessly to make the Treasure Valley a better place. Bluebird expresses their gratitude to everyone who participated and for this opportunity to give back. Bluebird Express Car Wash remains dedicated to providing top-quality car care services while actively engaging in activities that benefit the community. With the success of The Tunnel of Terror, they are enthusiastic about future opportunities to support the community. For more information about Bluebird Express Car Wash and its commitment to community involvement, please visit Bluebirdexpress.com.

