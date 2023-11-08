Bluebird Express Car Wash opens their 6th location, in Caldwell, Idaho!

Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce the opening of their 6th location, in Caldwell, Idaho!

CALDWELL, Idaho, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Re: Bluebird Express Car Wash opens 6th Bluebird location, in Caldwell, Idaho.

Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce the opening of their 6th location, in Caldwell, Idaho! To celebrate the Grand Opening, this new location offered Free Washes for 2 weeks and 50% OFF the first month of their best Membership. Shortly after opening, the annual Tunnel of Terror charity event was held at this location supporting the West Valley Humane Society, raising $1,916 in three hours. The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate six Bluebird Express Car Washes, and independently own and operate one of the nation's largest express car washes in Colorado. This opening marks doubling the size of the company in less than one year. After winning Best Car Wash in the Treasure Valley of 2023, Bluebird is excited to expand in the valley and continue strengthening their culture.

Two Brothers lead the growth of Bluebird Express. At the age of 16, the President and Founder of Bluebird Express Car Wash, John Michael Fery, started a mobile detailing company in the north end of Boise with the desire to have a flexible summer job. A passion was born after a busy first summer, and help was needed. John Michael hired his younger brother, Dominick Fery, to work with him the next summer. Summer after summer, the client list grew, and more and more employees were hired. When John Michael went to college at the University of Denver, Dominick ran the expanded crew and managed the growing list of jobs. Even as teenagers, they were the perfect complement of skills and personalities. Following graduation, John Michael opened and continues to operate one of the nation's largest car washes near Denver, CO. After developing a deep passion for the express car wash business, the Bluebird brand was born, and John Michael returned to Idaho to open the Bluebird locations. Fast forward to 2020, when, after graduating from the University of Idaho and working for CM Company, Dominick rejoined his brother at Bluebird Express as the Operations Manager, then Vice President of Operations, and later COO. With a shared passion for excellence, hard work, and challenging expectations, together they opened a sixth Bluebird location in Caldwell and are excited to bring locations to Nampa, Emmett, and other cities in the Pacific Northwest.

Bluebird Express Car Wash's mission is to challenge and change expectations. Their specialized industry-leading equipment and incredible team members provide an experience unparalleled in the valley. With some of the largest water reclamation systems in the state, Bluebird relies on recycled high-pressure water to provide an environmentally friendly, safe, and highly effective clean for its customers. Bluebird was recently recognized for its water conservation efforts, using only about 20 gallons of fresh water per car in a story by KTVB. Bluebird Express Car Wash loves bringing high-quality customer service, excellent wash quality, and unbeatable value to the Treasure Valley.

Media Contact

John Michael Fery, Bluebird Express Car Wash, 1 (208) 392-1291, [email protected], www.BluebirdExpress.com

SOURCE Bluebird Express Car Wash