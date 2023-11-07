Blueboard Announces Appointment of Chris Cabrera to Board of Directors

"Blueboard is poised to achieve tremendous success and I am delighted to join their board," said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation. Post this

Sales incentives are an essential piece of any sales leader's compensation plan—they drive visibility, awareness, and focus as priorities change to ensure better behaviors and outcomes so that revenue teams hit performance targets. While cash has always been the go-to incentive, there is enormous opportunity in experiential incentives, which have higher perceived value and greater impact on seller motivation and performance because they are differentiated from compensation.

"Blueboard is poised to achieve tremendous success and I am delighted to join their board," said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation. "Blueboard's commitment to helping companies create more engaged and productive workforces is both impressive and necessary. This is a great opportunity to work together with the Blueboard team and deliver creative ways to incentivize employees at a time when it is needed to attract and retain the best people."

To learn more about Chris Cabrera's leadership, check out his new book, The Unicorn Fallacy.

About Xactly

Xactly was founded by a sales leader, for salespeople everywhere. Xactly's AI-powered Intelligent Revenue Platform gives Revenue Operations and Finance teams the data and tools they need to plan with agility, motivate with intention and predict with conviction. We are on a mission to transform the sales industry with AI to power reps and leaders to deliver results regardless of circumstances. To learn more about Xactly visit xactlycorp.com.

About Blueboard

Blueboard is the experiential rewards and recognition platform of choice for the world's most loved employers. Blueboard makes it easy for companies to give experiential employee rewards and incentives: from one-of-a-kind to once-in-a-lifetime experiences (think skydiving, dining through Michelin stars, learning to blow glass, or chasing the Northern Lights). Blueboard supports enterprise workforces across 70 countries and partners with hundreds of Best Places to Work including Shake Shack, Mixpanel, Segment, Glassdoor, GoPro, and Ubisoft to help them celebrate their people in a more meaningful way. Learn more at Blueboard.com.

Media Contact

Natasha Wahid, Blueboard, 1 7783888359, [email protected], https://www.blueboard.com/

SOURCE Blueboard