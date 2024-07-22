BlueBolt Launches The Cover Guy on Shopify Plus, Revolutionizing the Hot Tub Cover Market

By leveraging Shopify Plus and the expertise of BlueBolt, The Cover Guy is poised to redefine the hot tub cover shopping experience. This launch marks a significant milestone, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. Post this

"Working with BlueBolt on implementing our Shopify Plus site for The Cover Guy has been a pleasure. Their technical expertise and exceptional problem-solving made it possible to achieve our aggressive timelines in bringing a new web experience to market. The team went above and beyond to ensure our site was optimized for performance and user experience and positioned to achieve both our short- and long-term e-commerce goals. We are thrilled with the project results and look forward to a long partnership with the BlueBolt team."

– Matt Menard, Vice President, E-Commerce, The Cover Guy

Innovative Customization with the Cover Configurator

A standout feature of the new website is the custom cover configurator, which BlueBolt implemented with a new, easy-to-understand customer flow. This innovative tool allows customers to personalize their hot tub covers with ease, selecting from a range of colors, sizes, and features to suit their specific needs. The configurator enhances user engagement and simplifies the purchasing process, making it easier for customers to find their perfect cover.

"Our collaboration with The Cover Guy on their Shopify Plus website has been a remarkable journey. By leveraging Shopify's robust features and our strategic expertise, we've created a seamless digital platform that will enhance the user experience and drive business growth. The team at The Cover Guy was wonderful to work with while pushing for a very rapid implementation deadline. The timing and results speak for themselves."

– Christopher Risner, Chief Strategy Officer, BlueBolt, Inc.

About The Cover Guy

The Cover Guy is a leading provider of high-quality hot tub covers, offering durable, energy-efficient solutions for customers across North America. With a commitment to exceptional service and innovation, The Cover Guy has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. Discover the new shopping experience at thecoverguy.com.

About BlueBolt

BlueBolt is a premier digital agency specializing in eCommerce solutions, CMS web design and development, integrations, and custom applications. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries, BlueBolt is committed to driving business growth through innovative technology and strategic thinking. Learn more at blueboltsolutions.com and BlueBolt & Shopify Plus

