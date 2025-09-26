BlueBolt Partners with Godiva to Launch New Shopify Store

Our goal at BlueBolt is to empower iconic brands like Godiva with tailored eCommerce solutions that drive results and deliver exceptional online experiences." – Jason Lichon, President of BlueBolt Post this

Addressing payment processing was equally important. Since traditional authorization windows on Shopify and with most credit card processors span only about ten days, Godiva needed a way to securely schedule and capture payments for orders planned months ahead. BlueBolt integrated the Downpay solution on Shopify, which will allow Godiva to use payment tokenization. Customers selecting future delivery will be seamlessly guided through a system that securely stores their payment data and re-authorizes the card closer to the shipment date, ensuring both payment security and customer convenience. This innovation will prevent premature charges and aligns precisely with shipment timing, supporting Godiva's premium gifting promise.

BlueBolt managed the entire digital transformation process, from discovery and technical consulting through implementation and ongoing support. The Shopify Plus solution now gives the Godiva team greater autonomy, allowing quick response to market trends and easy management of campaigns and promotions, all while elevating the customer's online experience.

About BlueBolt

BlueBolt is a full service digital agency specializing in B2B and B2C eCommerce, content management, and UX/Design for mid-market and enterprise organizations. By combining technical expertise with strategic insights, BlueBolt empowers brands to connect with their audiences and achieve measurable results.

About Godiva

Founded in 1926 in Brussels, Belgium, Godiva Chocolatier is a global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. Godiva is renowned for its legendary chocolates, truffles, and sweet delicacies, available in over 100 countries worldwide.

Media Contact

