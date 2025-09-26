BlueBolt Partners with Godiva to Launch New Shopify Store

BlueBolt, a leading digital solutions agency specializing in complex eCommerce builds, is proud to announce the successful launch of Godiva's new Shopify storefront. The collaboration has transformed Godiva's online customer experience, solving some of the toughest challenges in perishable shipping and payment scheduling, while keeping the brand's premium promise intact.
BRUSSELS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a brand like Godiva, gifting isn't just about chocolate; it's about moments that matter. From Valentine's Day to milestone birthdays, customers expect their gifts to arrive fresh, flawless, and right on time. But delivering temperature-sensitive chocolates and highly perishable strawberries posed logistical hurdles far beyond what most eCommerce platforms can handle.
When standard solutions fell short, BlueBolt designed and implemented an advanced shipping logic for Godiva's new store. This customization will accommodate a range of delivery scenarios, including specific-date scheduling months in advance, week-of delivery selection, and real-time "Ship Now" estimates. It factors in daily cutoffs, carrier schedules, seasonal restrictions, and product perishability, delivering dependable and transparent options to Godiva's customers.
Addressing payment processing was equally important. Since traditional authorization windows on Shopify and with most credit card processors span only about ten days, Godiva needed a way to securely schedule and capture payments for orders planned months ahead. BlueBolt integrated the Downpay solution on Shopify, which will allow Godiva to use payment tokenization. Customers selecting future delivery will be seamlessly guided through a system that securely stores their payment data and re-authorizes the card closer to the shipment date, ensuring both payment security and customer convenience. This innovation will prevent premature charges and aligns precisely with shipment timing, supporting Godiva's premium gifting promise.
BlueBolt managed the entire digital transformation process, from discovery and technical consulting through implementation and ongoing support. The Shopify Plus solution now gives the Godiva team greater autonomy, allowing quick response to market trends and easy management of campaigns and promotions, all while elevating the customer's online experience.
About BlueBolt
BlueBolt is a full service digital agency specializing in B2B and B2C eCommerce, content management, and UX/Design for mid-market and enterprise organizations. By combining technical expertise with strategic insights, BlueBolt empowers brands to connect with their audiences and achieve measurable results.
About Godiva
Founded in 1926 in Brussels, Belgium, Godiva Chocolatier is a global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. Godiva is renowned for its legendary chocolates, truffles, and sweet delicacies, available in over 100 countries worldwide.
