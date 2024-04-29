BlueCloud Has the Digital Prescription for Healthcare's Legacy System Headaches

"Digital transformation is necessary for the health of their organizations and to create a more user-friendly environment for doctors, nurses, support staff, and patients." - BlueCloud's CEO Kerem Koca and Director of Account Executives, Vanessa Justice Post this

Buy-in and Training: Some organizations struggle with workforce buy-in and providing adequate training to staff for effectively implementing and maintaining new cloud systems.

Data Security: There are concerns about securely handling sensitive data such as PHI, PII, and HIPAA information. Healthcare organizations must ensure proper storage, masking, and secure sharing of this data to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Time to Value: Healthcare organizations face challenges in making significant changes quickly to realize substantial benefits and justify the investment in implementing these changes.

The hesitancy toward comprehensive digital transformation in healthcare doesn't just affect the IT department—it affects everyone, from busy clinicians to patients waiting for results. Outdated systems mean delays in processing everything from lab tests to claims, creating frustration for staff and patients. Implementing a smoother, more efficient system is not simply a technical upgrade; it boosts everyone's confidence and peace of mind.

By incorporating AI and ML (machine learning) technologies, healthcare organizations can enhance treatments, care, and overall health outcomes for the populations they serve. Leveraging these efficiencies to enrich patient data, utilizing advanced tools like telehealth and digital monitors, and integrating social determinants of health with predictive and prescriptive insights enables more accurate treatment indicators. It also improves the equitable distribution of ancillary services for diverse demographics. This streamlined approach has the added benefit of reducing costs for patients and healthcare facilities.

Justice notes, "Healthcare providers help people from all walks of life who engage with their services differently, such as how they prefer to communicate, pay, and receive treatments. The more healthcare organizations tailor the health and wellness experience to each patient's specific needs, the more likely their patients will share those positive experiences with others."

Digital transformation in healthcare enables a transition from reactive to proactive care models. By implementing new systems, improving data processing speed, and capitalizing on AI, health systems can analyze past trends within their datasets. This allows for more accurate predictions and a deeper understanding of patients' histories. By integrating third-party data sets, organizations can identify health patterns and prioritize proactive care for high-risk patients, ultimately promoting community health and reducing the time patients spend within the healthcare system.

There is a growing demand for increased interoperability among organizations collaborating with healthcare entities, including research institutions, government agencies, supply vendors, supplementary healthcare providers, payers, and life science organizations. To ensure appropriate access to data and compliance with regulations, many healthcare entities are turning to systems like Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, which offers features such as dynamic data masking, tokenization, and role-based access controls to manage external data sharing securely and effectively.

Healthcare providers encounter many challenges when integrating legacy systems with new digital health technologies. Persistent obstacles include:

Difficulty finding skilled talent to implement, maintain, and train employees on new digital health technologies.

Ensuring seamless integration among legacy systems and new digital platforms.

Cybersecurity concerns spanning on-premise and digital technologies and mitigating potential threats during the transition.

Increased costs and budget adjustments associated with the initial change and the transition from a CapEx to an OpEx expenditure model due to cloud vendors' subscription-based services.

Through a partnership with BlueCloud, healthcare customers receive help along every phase of the cloud migration process, from planning and building to implementation. And to ensure their customers are working with the best technology for their organizational needs, all of BlueCloud's technology partners are HIPAA-, PII-, PHI-, and GDPR-certified, with most partners HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) compliant and certified.

Kerem Koca, CEO of BlueCloud, explains, "Transitioning everything within your healthcare organization from on-premise to the cloud can be daunting. Many are unsure where to begin, what the landscape looks like, or how to proceed. That's where partnering with an ally like BlueCloud comes in. We guide you step by step, creating a modern architecture for your organization that ensures compliance and a secure environment. This not only elevates your brand within the community but also enhances the care you provide. That's our goal."

About BlueCloud

BlueCloud is not just another entity in the cloud computing space; it stands as a trailblazer in the digital transformation revolution. Positioned as architects of the future, BlueCloud leads the way for enterprises seeking to thrive in the digital age with its bold vision and unwavering commitment to innovation. The company's comprehensive portfolio, encompassing avant-garde AI services, data engineering solutions, and transformative digital strategies, has propelled businesses into a new era, resulting in a staggering 185% year-over-year revenue growth and securing a valuation surpassing $100 million, thanks to its partnership with Hudson Hill Capital. By serving titans of various industries and forging collaborations with technology behemoths like Snowflake and ThoughtSpot, BlueCloud has demonstrated its prowess in navigating the intricacies of the digital domain. More than merely transforming businesses, BlueCloud is on a mission to reshape the digital landscape itself, one innovative cloud solution at a time. Visit http://www.blue.cloud.

