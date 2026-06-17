BlueConic Acquires Blueshift to Give AI Agents the Real-Time Behavioral Context They Need to Decide and Act

"Marketing is going through its biggest reset in two decades. Real-time context is the new competitive moat. Brands that own how they capture, decide, and act on first-party behavior will be structurally harder to compete with as agents become the primary operating model." Post this

Every platform now has agents. What they don't have is the behavioral context that keeps those agents from being generic. An agent can only decide as well as the data it works from, and most of that data is stale by the time it arrives, copied from systems that captured it hours or days earlier. BlueConic is the only B2C platform that originates the signal directly: what each customer did, what the brand has already shown them, what worked and what didn't. Agents working from that produce relevance. Agents working from an imported snapshot produce noise at scale.

"Marketing is going through its biggest reset in two decades," said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "Real-time context is the new competitive moat. Brands that own how they capture, decide, and act on first-party behavior will be structurally harder to compete with as agents become the primary operating model. That's what BlueConic and Blueshift deliver together."

BlueConic builds the profile from first-party behavior across web, app, and offline — including what the brand has already shown, tested, and learned from every prior interaction. It makes decisions in milliseconds, at the moment a customer is on-site, reaching a layer that warehouse-native platforms are structurally unable to reach. Blueshift extends that decisioning to email, push, in-app, SMS, and web, executing across owned channels without routing through a separate tool. The result feeds back as new behavioral signal, not as a reported outcome imported after the fact. The loop closes on data BlueConic originated, which is why it gets sharper with each interaction.

The data foundation is consolidating into the warehouse, the lakehouse, or wherever a brand chooses to keep its data. Unlike platforms built around a single data architecture, BlueConic is designed to work across all of them, turning customer data into the next best action and executing it across owned channels, regardless of where that data lives. As agents become the primary way brands engage customers, the winners will own that full loop, not just the storage layer underneath it.

"For ten years, Blueshift has helped leading brands deliver hundreds of millions of personalized customer experiences a day, and we've spent the last several years building toward an agent-first future," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and Co-founder of Blueshift. "Joining BlueConic means customers get a single platform where unified customer understanding, AI decisioning, and cross-channel execution work as one, with AI agents as first-class operators from the start, not retrofitted features."

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the Customer Growth Engine for commerce brands. It turns first-party data into a living, real-time customer profile and uses that intelligence to coordinate next best actions across onsite experiences and channels. By closing the loop between data capture, activation, and measurement, BlueConic helps brands reduce wasted spend, increase conversion and repeat purchase, and drive measurable, profitable growth.

About Blueshift

Blueshift powers AI-driven customer engagement for B2C brands, combining an AI decisioning engine, cross-channel execution, and closed-loop learning that continuously improves from real customer outcomes. As part of BlueConic, Blueshift brings the execution and intelligence layer that completes the full-stack Customer Growth Engine.

Media Contact

Meredith Portnoy, BlueConic, 1 484-542-0965, [email protected], https://www.blueconic.com/

SOURCE BlueConic