BlueConic Advances Composable Capabilities with Secure Data Sharing for Snowflake

By enabling governed, zero-copy access to live customer data, we're helping teams reduce operational overhead while maintaining control over where and how data is accessed. Post this

"Secure Data Sharing for Snowflake reflects our commitment to delivering a CDP that aligns with modern enterprise architecture," said Leonardo Carbonara, VP of Product at BlueConic. "By enabling governed, zero-copy access to live customer data, we're helping teams reduce operational overhead while maintaining control over where and how data is accessed."

Secure Data Sharing currently supports secure, credential-free import of customer profile attributes into BlueConic's real-time environment. Expanded support for Timeline Events and BlueConic to Snowflake profile sharing is planned for later this year, further strengthening interoperability between the two platforms.

These options give IT and marketing teams more flexibility in how they implement and use BlueConic:

Composable Architecture from Snowflake: Brands can keep customer data centralized inside Snowflake while using BlueConic to drive real-time segmentation, personalization, and lifecycle activation through secure, zero-copy access.

Fully Managed BlueConic: Brands can manage and activate customer data directly within BlueConic's real-time environment—ideal for enterprises seeking a turnkey, fully integrated growth platform.

This news comes on the heels of BlueConic's unveiling of the industry's first Customer Growth Engine, along with recent product advancements like AI Canvas, an agentic AI system that accelerates CDP deployment, and the first native integration of interactive experiences within a CDP.

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the leading Customer Growth Engine, helping brands unlock the full value of their customer data. By combining AI-powered intelligence with real-time activation, BlueConic enables businesses to drive growth, increase retention, and optimize revenue. More than 500 brands including ASICS, Forbes, Heineken, L'Oréal, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and Unilever use BlueConic to create meaningful relationships and drive long-term business impact. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.

Media Contact

Anne Curtin, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic