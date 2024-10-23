BlueConic Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth

Former Hootsuite and LinkedIn Executive Geana Barbosa Joins as Chief Revenue Officer
BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the leading customer data operating system, has welcomed Geana Barbosa as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Barbosa's arrival comes as the company embarks on ambitious growth plans, further solidifying its position as a global leader in customer data solutions.
With nearly 20 global leadership experience, Barbosa brings a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams across different markets, including Latin America and Asia. Her expertise in driving revenue across diverse product lines and verticals, paired with her commitment to BlueConic's core values, made her the perfect fit to be the CRO who will lead BlueConic through this next phase of growth.
"Geana brings a wealth of experience in leading culturally diverse teams across various regions," said Cory Munchbach, CEO at BlueConic. "Her proven ability to scale revenue functions and successfully sell a wide range of products and solutions makes her an invaluable addition to our team. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Geana to BlueConic and look forward to the outsized impact she'll have as we execute on our bold growth plans."
Barbosa's appointment marks a new chapter for BlueConic as it scales its set of interoperable solutions, including the BlueConic customer data platform, clean room, and, Experiences by Jebbit, into new markets.
Barbosa commented: "BlueConic empowers marketing's unsung heroes—the behind-the-scenes doers—to unlock the transformative power of customer data. I'm excited to join a team that empowers marketers with the tools to truly understand their customers, build stronger relationships, and drive meaningful growth for their businesses."
About BlueConic
BlueConic is the operating system that puts data into action for marketing and growth doers. The industry-first solution empowers doers with an unmatched range of capabilities to access relevant customer data, create resonant customer experiences, and drive maximum returns for their business. More than 500 businesses worldwide rely on BlueConic to unlock their full customer data potential, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.
