BlueConic appoints Maggie Lower to its Board of Directors

"I'm thrilled to have Maggie on the Board at this exciting moment of acceleration," said Cory Munchbach, CEO at BlueConic. "Our recent acquisition of Jebbit, which allowed us to launch the first-ever customer data operating system for the 'doers' of an organization, means it's the perfect moment to bring on a 'doer' of unparalleled business accomplishment in Maggie. Her energy for the opportunities we have ahead of us and the experience she brings from her work as an operator, business leader, and board member are all highly applicable to BlueConic and I am honored to have her to partner with in this stage."

"As the buying cycle becomes more complex and buyers become more idiosyncratic, the marketing technology toolkit is a critical part of any commercial go-to-market strategy," said Lower. "BlueConic is uniquely positioned to elevate the CMO's ability to know and communicate with customers and prospects in the way that they want to be communicated with. I could not be more excited to be working with Cory and the team!"

Lower will join Suresh Vittal, Alteryx chief product officer and long-time Adobe executive, as an independent director on the BlueConic board.

Lower's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in BlueConic. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

