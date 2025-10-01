BlueConic Breaks the Manual Marketing Cycle to Help B2C Brands Drive Growth With AI

"With this release, AI agents take on the work of creating, measuring, and optimizing website interactions. They adapt in real time, so marketers can rely on a system that improves outcomes without constant oversight." Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic Post this

"Manual campaign cycles waste time and weaken results," said Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "With this release, AI agents take on the work of creating, measuring, and optimizing website interactions. They adapt in real time, so marketers can rely on a system that improves outcomes without constant oversight."

Marketers can now apply these capabilities directly to their websites and digital campaigns. For example, a consumer goods brand can launch a product quiz in minutes and track drop-off points as customers engage, adjusting the experience while it is still live. A retailer can test multiple offers and let Next Best Action automatically match each visitor with the variant most likely to convert, increasing lead quality and volume without manual intervention.

The introduction of AI Agents and Next Best Action marks a turning point in marketing execution and a major milestone in BlueConic's evolution into a true Customer Growth Engine. By replacing manual campaign cycles with autonomous, self-optimizing intelligence, BlueConic enables brands to accelerate speed, scale personalization, and drive compounding performance at every interaction.

