BlueConic Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Next Stage of AI-Powered Growth

Mihir Nanavati joins to lead product and technology as BlueConic rapidly accelerates platform evolution and expands market adoption. He will oversee engineering, strategy, and innovation as BlueConic expands its modular, AI-led roadmap and continues to launch new capabilities that translate customer signals into action. With product and innovation leadership experience at AdRoll, RollWorks and Tradeshift, Mihir brings a proven ability to scale platforms, expand product-market fit, and apply AI to accelerate both delivery and customer value.

Grace Bacon will lead global marketing to amplify BlueConic's brand, accelerate demand, and strengthen the company's leadership in AI-powered, customer-led growth. She brings deep experience scaling high-growth SaaS and media companies including Showpad and Quartz, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and advancing category leadership. Her arrival comes at a time of significant momentum for BlueConic, as more commerce brands turn to the platform to activate first-party data and AI in ways that drive measurable growth across the customer lifecycle.

These appointments reflect BlueConic's continued investment in the talent, technology, and execution needed to meet growing demand and deliver on its vision for orchestrated growth. As third-party signals disappear and customer expectations rise, brands are turning to agentic personalization to stay competitive. BlueConic's Customer Growth Engine makes this shift possible by using AI to interpret individual signals and trigger the next best action instantly. The result is smarter engagement, faster outcomes, and growth that feels personal at scale.

"With Grace and Mihir on board, we are more equipped than ever to lead this next stage," added Murray Bailey. "We're seeing incredible momentum in the market, and this team will help us scale that success with even greater speed, clarity, and customer impact."

About BlueConic

BlueConic's Customer Growth Engine™ turns customer signals into orchestrated, real-time relevance that fuels growth across every digital channel. Purpose-built for modularity, interoperability, and scale, the platform unifies data, decisioning, and activation so commerce brands can drive outcomes with speed, precision, and trust. Built for the cloud. Powered by AI. Designed for growth.

Media Contact

Karen Fitzgerald, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic