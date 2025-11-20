BlueConic Ignites a New Era of Enterprise AI with its Open, Agent-Ready Data Layer

"Models aren't the bottleneck anymore," said Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "Marketers have access to countless AI models, but without governed, real-time customer data, they can't deliver meaningful returns. That's the problem we're eliminating." Post this

Every brand is racing to deploy AI agents, copilots, and autonomous systems. Most fall short because their data isn't accessible, trusted, or agent-ready.

"Models aren't the bottleneck anymore," said Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "Marketers have access to countless AI models, but without governed, real-time customer data, they can't deliver meaningful returns. That's the problem we're eliminating."

Secure, real-time AI connectivity elevates enterprise intelligence

BlueConic's new agent-ready data foundation gives enterprises a secure, policy-controlled way to connect AI systems directly to customer data, whether that data lives in the CDP or a cloud data warehouse. The Public MCP server lets data science teams query live customer data within their existing workflows (for example, in Claude), while marketers can use the AI Agent Connection to run advanced analytics directly in the platform.

With these new capabilities, intelligent agents can now:

Detect churn signals before dashboards update

Trigger personalized actions when segment anomalies appear

Continuously monitor and audit data quality

Operate with enterprise-grade controls, transparency, and auditability

Let agents extract signal from chaos for decisive action

AI agents uncover patterns marketers can't see on their own and feed those insights straight into decisioning and execution. With governed access to live profiles, enterprises gain:

Revenue lift through real-time lifecycle interventions

Operational efficiency from automated analytics and oversight

Risk reduction via permissioned, auditable AI actions

Stronger AI performance driven by contextual, trusted data

Transform customer data into an always-on engine for enterprise growth

AI is moving beyond assistants that answer questions into agents that enable action. Companies that fail to provide those agents with governed, real-time data will fall behind. BlueConic's new agent-ready infrastructure delivers the missing foundation enterprises need to operationalize AI safely, intelligently, and at scale.

BlueConic's Public MCP Server and AI Agent Connection transform the customer growth engine into an agentic system that is capable of sensing, reasoning, and acting in real time. This empowers teams to move faster by enabling both external and in-platform AI to interact with customer data safely, intelligently, and with the appropriate controls.

About BlueConic

BlueConic helps marketers drive revenue by turning first-party data into real-time decisions. The Customer Growth Engine identifies the specific moments in the customer journey that influence performance and uses agentic AI to choose the right action for each customer. It unifies signals into living profiles and activates them automatically without long IT work. BlueConic connects to your cloud data warehouse or runs in our managed environment so data is ready the moment it is created. Marketers launch modular Growth Plays that improve acquisition, conversion, and retention across the journey.

Media Contact

Brittany Gulla, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic