BlueConic Ignites a New Era of Enterprise AI with its Open, Agent-Ready Data Layer

New agent-ready data layer delivers secure, real-time connectivity to live customer data, enabling governed AI agents to drive smarter decisions at scale.
BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the Customer Growth Engine™ that turns first-party data into action with AI so marketers can deliver relevance at scale, today announced the release of its Public MCP Server and AI Agent Connection. This launch marks a significant advancement in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) landscape. BlueConic is now one of the only CDP providers enabling enterprises to deploy governed, stateful AI agents that operate directly on live customer data within a single controlled environment.
AI agents can't perform without real-time, governed data
Every brand is racing to deploy AI agents, copilots, and autonomous systems. Most fall short because their data isn't accessible, trusted, or agent-ready.
"Models aren't the bottleneck anymore," said Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "Marketers have access to countless AI models, but without governed, real-time customer data, they can't deliver meaningful returns. That's the problem we're eliminating."
Secure, real-time AI connectivity elevates enterprise intelligence
BlueConic's new agent-ready data foundation gives enterprises a secure, policy-controlled way to connect AI systems directly to customer data, whether that data lives in the CDP or a cloud data warehouse. The Public MCP server lets data science teams query live customer data within their existing workflows (for example, in Claude), while marketers can use the AI Agent Connection to run advanced analytics directly in the platform.
With these new capabilities, intelligent agents can now:
- Detect churn signals before dashboards update
- Trigger personalized actions when segment anomalies appear
- Continuously monitor and audit data quality
- Operate with enterprise-grade controls, transparency, and auditability
Let agents extract signal from chaos for decisive action
AI agents uncover patterns marketers can't see on their own and feed those insights straight into decisioning and execution. With governed access to live profiles, enterprises gain:
- Revenue lift through real-time lifecycle interventions
- Operational efficiency from automated analytics and oversight
- Risk reduction via permissioned, auditable AI actions
- Stronger AI performance driven by contextual, trusted data
Transform customer data into an always-on engine for enterprise growth
AI is moving beyond assistants that answer questions into agents that enable action. Companies that fail to provide those agents with governed, real-time data will fall behind. BlueConic's new agent-ready infrastructure delivers the missing foundation enterprises need to operationalize AI safely, intelligently, and at scale.
BlueConic's Public MCP Server and AI Agent Connection transform the customer growth engine into an agentic system that is capable of sensing, reasoning, and acting in real time. This empowers teams to move faster by enabling both external and in-platform AI to interact with customer data safely, intelligently, and with the appropriate controls.
About BlueConic
BlueConic helps marketers drive revenue by turning first-party data into real-time decisions. The Customer Growth Engine identifies the specific moments in the customer journey that influence performance and uses agentic AI to choose the right action for each customer. It unifies signals into living profiles and activates them automatically without long IT work. BlueConic connects to your cloud data warehouse or runs in our managed environment so data is ready the moment it is created. Marketers launch modular Growth Plays that improve acquisition, conversion, and retention across the journey.
Media Contact
Brittany Gulla, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], blueconic.com
SOURCE BlueConic
Share this article