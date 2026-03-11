BlueConic Launches Agent Studio as Brands Face Rising Pressure to Make Every Growth Decision Count

"We see brands spending money to convert customers who were already on their way to buying," said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "We believe brands should be able to scale without creating that kind of waste." Post this

When Growth Starts Pulling in Different Directions

Customer behavior no longer unfolds in a clean sequence. Signals appear continuously across retailer channels, marketplaces, and increasingly through AI-assisted discovery. A customer may browse for a product, compare options using AI, return through a paid ad, and purchase through a different path before the systems reacting to that customer have caught up to one another.

The result is a growing gap between how fast execution moves and how well it holds together. Recent industry research suggests that as much as 60 percent of retail marketing spend is wasted, often because customer activity is interpreted too narrowly inside the channel where it first appears (Celerant). A cart abandonment sequence in Klaviyo and a retargeting campaign in Meta can be pulling the same customer in opposite directions, and neither system has any way of knowing it.

"Automation has made marketing faster, but it's also made it easier for programs to work against each other," said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "We see brands spending money to convert customers who were already on their way to buying. That's not a strategy problem, it's a coordination problem. We believe brands should be able to scale without creating that kind of waste."

How BlueConic Agent Studio Changes How Growth Operates

BlueConic Agent Studio gives brands something modern execution has been missing: a way to make sure the strategy behind every decision holds, even as campaigns are already in motion.

A team can decide that protecting margin outweighs short-term conversion during a promotional window, or that net-new customer acquisition takes priority over reactivation during a key campaign period. BlueConic Agent Studio locks those calls in and keeps execution aligned to them, even as customer behavior shifts in real time and campaigns are already in motion. When multiple plays are running around the same customer simultaneously, an orchestration layer decides which one takes priority based on business objectives, budget constraints, and margin targets, so no two programs quietly work against each other.

Inside BlueConic Agent Studio, coordinated agents handle different parts of the work. Build agents help prepare each play before launch by shaping audiences and making sure the right inputs are in place before execution begins. Once live, decisioning agents evaluate what should happen for each customer in real time, including whether to act, what type of action makes sense, and which channel is most likely to move the outcome. Measurement agents track what happens next so performance improves over time rather than staying locked inside static rules.

Unlike decisioning systems that act on behavioral signals alone, BlueConic Agent Studio operates on a live customer profile that updates in sub-seconds and includes declared intent data like preferences, product affinities, and motivations that consumers share directly through interactive experiences, giving every automated decision a richer, more accurate picture of what a customer actually wants right now.

Those decisions are applied through BlueConic's pre-built Growth Plays, connecting BlueConic Agent Studio to revenue moments teams already manage every day, from cart abandonment recovery and first purchase acceleration to churn prediction and winback.

What Growth Requires Now

The brands winning right now are making better decisions faster, and making sure those decisions aren't quietly working against each other as they scale. When acquisition, retention, loyalty, and promotional programs operate with shared commercial context behind them, the compounding inefficiencies that erode margin and retention stop accumulating quietly.

BlueConic Agent Studio gives brands the control layer modern execution has been missing.

BlueConic Agent Studio is available in early access now for select customers.

BlueConic helps brands turn customer signals into real-time, AI-informed growth decisions. Its Customer Growth Engine gives teams one system to unify customer data, shape decisions, and act across acquisition, conversion, retention, and loyalty to improve revenue, efficiency, and long-term customer value. More than 500 businesses worldwide rely on BlueConic to drive more effective growth, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow BlueConic on LinkedIn.

