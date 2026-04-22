BlueConic Launches Agentic Growth Plays, Ending the Era of Customer Data That Goes Nowhere

"For the first time, agentic AI connects the full loop from customer data to real-time decisions to measurable outcomes. We're not adding AI to a CDP. We're redefining what a CDP is and is able to do." Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO BlueConic Post this

Growth Plays is BlueConic's answer to flip that narrative entirely. Instead of handing teams powerful but disconnected capabilities and asking them to figure out the rest, Growth Plays start from the business outcome and teams select from a library of agent-powered use cases built around the growth moments that matter most. From first-purchase acceleration and cart recovery to churn prediction and loyalty progression. Each play comes with a template for data inputs, segmentation, activation logic, and measurement with design agents that help the user configure the play for launch. Run time agents optimize each Growth Play continuously based on real outcomes, so the recoverable revenue that has been slipping through disconnected systems starts coming back.

AI Canvas provides a real-time, visual map of the entire use case: every data signal, every AI-driven decision, every activation, and every measurement point, all in one place. Teams can see exactly how AI is reading customer signals, deciding what action to take, and learning from outcomes. There's no black box. Marketing teams stay in control of strategy while AI handles the speed and complexity that no human team can manage alone across thousands of customers and dozens of channels simultaneously.

"The CDP industry spent a decade getting really good at helping marketers know their customers. But knowing was never the finish line. The real question was always: what do you do about it?" said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "Growth Plays and AI Canvas answer that question. For the first time, agentic AI connects the full loop from customer data to real-time decisions to measurable outcomes. We're not adding AI to a CDP. We're redefining what a CDP is and is able to do."

"Every disconnected message you send to a customer who has already converted, or every contradictory offer from channels that don't talk to each other chips away at the trust that makes a customer want to buy from you at all," said Mihir Nanavati,GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "Growth Plays are built around that reality. You start from the growth moment you care about, and AI builds and optimizes the execution around it. The AI Canvas makes every decision transparent so your team can see what AI is doing, why, and how it's improving. That combination of AI-driven speed and human-led strategy is what's been missing."

The capabilities ship as part of BlueConic's April 2026 release, with the Growth Plays Launchpad becoming the default experience for new customers from day one, reinforcing from the first interaction that BlueConic is built to drive outcomes, not just organize data. Existing customers will gain access to Growth Plays and AI Canvas through their current environment.

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the Customer Growth Engine for e-commerce brands. It turns first-party data into a living, real-time customer profile and uses that intelligence to coordinate next best actions across onsite experiences and existing channel tools, including email, advertising, and mobile. By closing the loop between data capture, activation, and measurement, BlueConic helps brands reduce wasted spend, increase conversion and repeat purchase, and drive measurable, profitable growth.

Media Contact

Brittany Gulla, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic