BlueConic Named "Best Customer Data Platform" in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CDP recognized for its unflinching commitment to consumer data privacy

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market-leading customer data operating system (OS) BlueConic, today announced that it has been recognized as the most privacy centric customer data platform (CDP) in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

In a complex landscape characterized by third-party data deprecation and mounting privacy constraints from customers and regulators alike, BlueConic has responded by putting privacy at the forefront. Part of an interoperable suite of solutions that include Experiences by Jebbit and Clean Rooms, BlueConic's breakthrough CDP has been purposely designed to collect first-party data in ways that ensures it is unified, actionable, and privacy-compliant. Currently, the BlueConic CDP supports 17 legislative zones, including the GDPR in Europe and CCPA in the US, with new privacy zones continuously added as new data privacy legislation arises both in the US and worldwide. By collecting and using data within the framework of these privacy regulations, companies can build trust and deliver valuable customer experiences, while mitigating their consumer data risk at the same time.

At the heart of BlueConic's approach is a relentless focus on its CDP's usability. Hands-on marketing and growth doers can easily use the CDP's end-to-end consent management capabilities to request and capture consent based on their objectives, automatically synchronize consent across all the data sources, channels, and delivery platforms, and leverage one system of record to promptly respond to disclosure and right to be forgotten requests. Anchoring these consent and data protection principles into the CDP's core infrastructure and workflows ensures business teams always have access to unified, privacy-compliant first-party data they need to drive resonant experiences that deliver a higher return on effort and investment.

"Companies need to collect and use data within the framework of evolving privacy regulations in order to build trust and deliver valuable customer experiences," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With its marketer-friendly interface and end-to-end consent management capabilities, the BlueConic CDP empowers non-technical business users to work in both compliant and consumer-centric ways, while reducing their reliance on internal teams, streamlining internal processes, and improving their agility in the process."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the operating system that puts data into action for marketing and growth doers. The industry-first solution empowers doers with an unmatched range of capabilities to access relevant customer data, create resonant customer experiences, and drive maximum returns for their business. More than 500 businesses worldwide rely on BlueConic to unlock their full customer data potential, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Karolina Throssell, Iden, 44 07855751005, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE Iden