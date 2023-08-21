BlueConic Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

We're thrilled to be included in the esteemed roster of top CDP solutions by Constellation. This accolade directly reflects BlueConic's unwavering dedication to providing not only a world-class product but also an exceptional customer experience characterized by expertise, partnership, and empathy. Tweet this

The Constellation ShortList plays a pivotal role in assisting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journeys, helping them identify the most suitable technologies to propel their growth. All shortlisted vendors were determined through Constellation's client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Additional information about the Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), can be found here.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

