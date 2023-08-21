BlueConic Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

Leading Customer Data Platform Garners Spot on Constellation ShortList
BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the leading pureplay customer data platform, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2023. This recognition follows a series of other notable awards received by BlueConic in the past year, including 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards, and the People's Choice Stevie® Award.
The firm evaluated more than 50 vendor solutions in the Customer Data Platform market which encompassed a range of attributes such as integration capabilities, adeptness in data management, robust security protocols, scalability, comprehensive reporting functionalities, automation proficiency, and the seamless integration of advanced AI-driven features.
"We're thrilled to be included in the esteemed roster of top CDP solutions by Constellation," said Patrick Reynolds, CMO at BlueConic. "This accolade directly reflects BlueConic's unwavering dedication to providing not only a world-class product but also an exceptional customer experience characterized by expertise, partnership, and empathy."
The Constellation ShortList plays a pivotal role in assisting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journeys, helping them identify the most suitable technologies to propel their growth. All shortlisted vendors were determined through Constellation's client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.
Additional information about the Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), can be found here.
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
