BlueConic Partners with Databricks to Turn First-Party Data into Real-Time Revenue Decisions

"What's been missing is a decisioning layer that can apply intelligence in real time, while balancing revenue goals, margin constraints, and customer experience. BlueConic provides that layer." Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic Post this

As more enterprises run customer data and AI on Databricks, growth teams are expected to act on those signals faster, across more channels, and with fewer manual workarounds. As enterprises consolidate customer data and AI inside Databricks, the next challenge is operational: turning prediction into profit. BlueConic closes that gap with the Customer Growth Engine, enabling data warehouse-first organizations to apply governed intelligence in real time, without adding operational complexity or reworking their stack.

"Enterprises have invested heavily in building trusted data and AI inside the lakehouse," said Mihir Nanavati, GM of Product and Technology at BlueConic. "But insight alone doesn't drive growth. What's been missing is a decisioning layer that can apply that intelligence in real time, while balancing revenue goals, margin constraints, and customer experience. BlueConic provides that layer."

From Model Output to Customer Impact

Through governed data sharing via Databricks Delta Sharing organizations can share data with BlueConic and activate unified identity and model outputs within a runtime decisioning system designed for marketing execution.

This enables enterprises to:

Deliver next best actions aligned to revenue, margin, and budget constraints

Coordinate multiple growth initiatives across channels, not isolated campaigns

Dynamically allocate incentives and channel investment toward the highest incremental return

Continuously optimize performance against enterprise-level objectives

Rather than exporting static audiences and hoping campaigns hold, BlueConic continuously reprioritizes engagement based on performance signals and real-world guardrails.

Databricks provides the governed foundation. BlueConic translates that foundation into coordinated, revenue-driving customer action.

Built for Composable Enterprise Architecture

With availability in the Databricks Marketplace, BlueConic solidifies its offering as a solution for data warehouse-first architectures.

When used together, Databricks supports enterprise-grade data, analytics, and AI solutions, while BlueConic interprets business objectives and orchestrates engagement across channels.

As AI initiatives move from experimentation to accountability, enterprises require systems that connect trusted data to measurable outcomes. BlueConic delivers that operational layer.

BlueConic is available today in the Databricks Marketplace.

Media Contact

Brittany Gulla, BlueConic, 1 888-440-2583, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic