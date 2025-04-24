BlueConic Redefines What a CDP Can Do with First-Ever Native Interactive Experiences

A new era of customer engagement begins as BlueConic lets marketers launch personalized, interactive content—without leaving the CDP
BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the leading Customer Growth Engine, today announced the native integration of Experiences by Jebbit into its Customer Data Platform (CDP)—making it the first CDP to give marketers a fully embedded, no-code way to launch interactive experiences, powered by real-time profiles and segmentation.
With this new integration, marketers can seamlessly incorporate quizzes, surveys, and guided journeys directly into their site experiences via BlueConic Dialogues without relying on technical resources. As customers interact with these Experiences, valuable first-party data is instantly captured and synced back to the BlueConic CDP. By combining the engagement power of Experiences with the real-time intelligence of the CDP in one unified workflow, businesses can foster deeper customer connections while continuously enriching profiles for smarter segmentation, personalization, and activation.
"The future of engagement isn't just about having the right data—it's about acting on it instantly in ways that feel meaningful to customers," said Leonardo Carbonara, VP of Product at BlueConic. "This integration gives marketers the power to transform real-time insights into interactive, personalized experiences, without needing developers or disconnected tools."
This launch is the second native integration since BlueConic's acquisition of Jebbit, a leading provider of experience-driven first-party data collection. It follows the debut of AI Canvas, a multi-agent interface unveiled at AWS Summit Amsterdam that accelerates CDP deployment and execution.
Together, these innovations showcase BlueConic's commitment to making customer data actionable and accessible—empowering marketing, product, and growth teams to drive smarter, faster business outcomes.
BlueConic is the leading Customer Growth Engine, helping brands unlock the full value of their customer data. By combining AI-powered intelligence with real-time activation, BlueConic enables businesses to drive growth, increase retention, and optimize revenue. More than 500 brands including ASICS, Forbes, Heineken, L'Oréal, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and Unilever use BlueConic to create meaningful relationships and drive long-term business impact. Learn more at blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.
