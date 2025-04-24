BlueConic Redefines What a CDP Can Do with First-Ever Native Interactive Experiences

"The future of engagement isn't just about having the right data—it's about acting on it instantly in ways that are meaningful to customers. This integration enables marketers to turn real-time insights into interactive, personalized experiences, without needing developers or disconnected tools." Post this

"The future of engagement isn't just about having the right data—it's about acting on it instantly in ways that feel meaningful to customers," said Leonardo Carbonara, VP of Product at BlueConic. "This integration gives marketers the power to transform real-time insights into interactive, personalized experiences, without needing developers or disconnected tools."

This launch is the second native integration since BlueConic's acquisition of Jebbit, a leading provider of experience-driven first-party data collection. It follows the debut of AI Canvas, a multi-agent interface unveiled at AWS Summit Amsterdam that accelerates CDP deployment and execution.

Together, these innovations showcase BlueConic's commitment to making customer data actionable and accessible—empowering marketing, product, and growth teams to drive smarter, faster business outcomes.

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the leading Customer Growth Engine, helping brands unlock the full value of their customer data. By combining AI-powered intelligence with real-time activation, BlueConic enables businesses to drive growth, increase retention, and optimize revenue. More than 500 brands including ASICS, Forbes, Heineken, L'Oréal, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and Unilever use BlueConic to create meaningful relationships and drive long-term business impact. Learn more at blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.

Media Contact

Anne Curtin, BlueConic, 1 (888) 440-2583, [email protected], www.blueconic.com

SOURCE BlueConic