BlueConic to Unveil AI Canvas at AWS Summit in Amsterdam

New Agentic AI System Accelerates CDP Deployment and Execution
NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the leading Customer Growth Engine, will showcase AI Canvas, a first-of-its-kind agentic AI deployment system for CDPs, at AWS Summit Amsterdam on April 16, 2025.
Built on Amazon Bedrock, AI Canvas introduces an intelligent, multi-agent system that automates and optimizes CDP execution, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to deploy use cases.
How AI Canvas Transforms CDP Execution:
- Identifying the Right Job to Be Done – AI Canvas intelligently determines the most effective approach for executing a CDP use case.
- Automated Setup & Execution – Agentic AI automates the configuration and deployment of tasks, significantly reducing manual effort.
"AI Canvas solves one of the biggest challenges in CDP deployment: speed," said Leonardo Carbonara, VP of Product at BlueConic. "By leveraging agentic AI and intelligent automation, we're giving businesses the ability to act on their customer data faster and more efficiently than ever before."
AWS Summit Amsterdam Details
- Date: April 16, 2025
- Session Title: Using Multiple Agents For Scalable Generative AI Applications
- Registration: https://pages.awscloud.com/aws-summit-amsterdam-2025-registration.html
About BlueConic
BlueConic is the leading Customer Growth Engine, helping brands unlock the full value of their customer data. By combining AI-powered intelligence with real-time activation, BlueConic enables businesses to drive growth, increase retention, and optimize revenue. More than 500 brands including ASICS, Forbes, Heineken, L'Oréal, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and Unilever use BlueConic to create meaningful relationships and drive long-term business impact. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.
