BlueConic Transforms Marketing Execution with Generative AI Assistants for Personalization and Modeling

"Real-time personalization should be a growth driver, not a production challenge," said Leonardo Carbonara, VP of Product at BlueConic. "By embedding generative AI into the marketers' workflow, we're removing the friction to creating customized content—so teams can move faster, test more, and scale what works."

BlueConic has also enhanced AI Workbench with a new generative AI companion that simplifies model development. Features like in-notebook code completion, CDP-specific recommendations, and new APIs for Chat Completion and Text Embeddings help data teams build and deploy smarter models faster across the customer lifecycle.

By embedding AI where work happens—in the tools teams already use—BlueConic is removing execution bottlenecks and enabling more agile, data-driven engagement. From dialogue creation to predictive modeling, these new capabilities help organizations act on customer insights with greater speed and control.

This news builds on recent product advancements—including the first native integration of interactive experiences within the BlueConic CDP and the introduction of AI Canvas, a multi-agency interface that streamlines the deployment of proven CDP use cases like cart abandonment. Together, these innovations reinforce BlueConic's vision for marketing execution: AI-powered, insight-led, and fully embedded in the systems teams use to drive growth across the customer lifecycle.

About BlueConic

BlueConic is the leading Customer Growth Engine, helping brands unlock the full value of their customer data. By combining AI-powered intelligence with real-time activation, BlueConic enables businesses to drive growth, increase retention, and optimize revenue. More than 500 brands including ASICS, Forbes, Heineken, L'Oréal, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and Unilever use BlueConic to create meaningful relationships and drive long-term business impact. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.

