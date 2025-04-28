BlueConic Unveils the Industry's First Customer Growth Engine

The future belongs to companies that can orchestrate data at scale to drive measurable business outcomes. That's why we're introducing the Customer Growth Engine—AI-powered, privacy-first, and built to help brands unlock the full value of their first-party data. Post this

Beyond the CDP: A Smarter, More Strategic Approach

While legacy CDPs focus on data management, and engagement platforms optimize campaigns, BlueConic's CGE takes a business-first approach by:

Powering Revenue Growth: Moving beyond traditional segmentation to AI-driven audience intelligence, predictive modeling, and omnichannel orchestration that directly impacts revenue.

Driving Personalized, Privacy-First Customer Relationships: Enabling brands to own and monetize their first-party data while ensuring compliance with evolving data privacy regulations.

Accelerating Execution with AI-Driven Automation: From real-time segmentation and next-best-action insights to automated decisioning, BlueConic's AI-first architecture ensures brands can execute faster and smarter.

Optimizing the Entire Customer Lifecycle: Supporting brands in acquisition, engagement, retention, and revenue expansion—not just marketing touchpoints.

AI-Powered Growth, Built for the Future

Unlike AI solutions that focus solely on engagement optimization, BlueConic's CGE is designed to transform data into strategic business intelligence that informs marketing, commerce, and product decisions.

"Our AI doesn't just personalize content—it shapes customer experiences, predicts outcomes, and helps businesses execute at speed," said Leo Carbonara, VP Product at BlueConic. "As the intelligence layer between data and activation channels, the Customer Growth Engine empowers businesses not just to react to change, but to drive it."

The BlueConic Customer Growth Engine is available to retailers and brands looking to modernize their approach to data activation, revenue growth, and AI-driven customer intelligence.

