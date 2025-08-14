BlueConic Wins "Customer Data Innovation Award" in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

"In a sea of disjointed point solutions, batch-based CDPs, and overhyped AI claims, BlueConic's CGE stands apart, said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. It's not a CDP add-on or a marginal upgrade, it's a fundamentally new model that closes the gap between data and action." Post this

The Customer Growth Engine captures behavioral and declared signals the moment they happen, including through interactive experiences that engage customers directly. It uses agentic AI to interpret those signals, determine the next best action, and activate relevance instantly across every surface whether that decision is delivered to a person, processed by an agent, or shaped by both. The result is smarter orchestration, faster outcomes, and personalization that feels natural across the entire journey.

"Most personalization tools were built for a world that no longer exists," said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "They assume humans are making every decision and that brands can respond through static campaigns. That model is broken. The Customer Growth Engine was built for what comes next. It reflects a reality where agents influence the journey and decisions happen in real time. This award validates our belief that personalization must be rearchitected from the ground up, with AI and first-party data working together to drive smarter outcomes at scale."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

"In a sea of disjointed point solutions, batch-based CDPs, and overhyped AI claims, BlueConic's CGE stands apart," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "It's not a CDP add-on or a marginal upgrade, it's a fundamentally new model that closes the gap between data and action – a clear choice for our 2025 'Customer Data Innovation Award.'"

About BlueConic

BlueConic's Customer Growth Engine™ turns customer signals into orchestrated, real-time relevance that fuels growth across every digital channel. Purpose-built for modularity, interoperability, and scale, the platform unifies data, decisioning, and activation so commerce brands can drive outcomes with speed, precision, and trust. Built for the cloud. Powered by AI. Designed for growth.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

