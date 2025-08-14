BlueConic Wins "Customer Data Innovation Award" in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

BlueConic Customer Growth Engine™ recognized for redefining how brands personalize in a world of real-time signals, intelligent agents, and AI-powered decisioning
BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the leading Customer Growth Engine™ for commerce brands, today announced that it has been named winner of the "Customer Data Innovation Award" in the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The annual program recognizes the companies and technologies redefining marketing, sales, and advertising on a global scale.
BlueConic's Customer Growth Engine is built for a new era of personalization, where decisions are made not only by people but also by the intelligent agents acting on their behalf. Traditional platforms were designed for a time when consumers made every decision themselves and brands responded through channels. That model no longer applies. Today's journeys unfold across people and systems, and the most influential choices happen in real time.
The Customer Growth Engine captures behavioral and declared signals the moment they happen, including through interactive experiences that engage customers directly. It uses agentic AI to interpret those signals, determine the next best action, and activate relevance instantly across every surface whether that decision is delivered to a person, processed by an agent, or shaped by both. The result is smarter orchestration, faster outcomes, and personalization that feels natural across the entire journey.
"Most personalization tools were built for a world that no longer exists," said Melissa Murray Bailey, CEO of BlueConic. "They assume humans are making every decision and that brands can respond through static campaigns. That model is broken. The Customer Growth Engine was built for what comes next. It reflects a reality where agents influence the journey and decisions happen in real time. This award validates our belief that personalization must be rearchitected from the ground up, with AI and first-party data working together to drive smarter outcomes at scale."
The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.
"In a sea of disjointed point solutions, batch-based CDPs, and overhyped AI claims, BlueConic's CGE stands apart," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "It's not a CDP add-on or a marginal upgrade, it's a fundamentally new model that closes the gap between data and action – a clear choice for our 2025 'Customer Data Innovation Award.'"
BlueConic's Customer Growth Engine™ turns customer signals into orchestrated, real-time relevance that fuels growth across every digital channel. Purpose-built for modularity, interoperability, and scale, the platform unifies data, decisioning, and activation so commerce brands can drive outcomes with speed, precision, and trust. Built for the cloud. Powered by AI. Designed for growth.
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
