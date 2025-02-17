Bluefin & Fiscal Systems partner to offer PCI-validated P2PE solutions to North American C-store merchants & petroleum marketers.

Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced their partnership with Fiscal Systems, Inc., a leader in truck stop and convenience store retail solutions, to bring PCI validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to the C-store and petroleum space.

ATLANTA and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced their partnership with Fiscal Systems, Inc., a leader in truck stop and convenience store retail solutions, to bring PCI validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to the C-store and petroleum space.

Bluefin's P2PE solutions encrypt cardholder data at every payment point – whether at the pump, in-store, curbside, or at unattended terminals – enhancing security and reducing PCI compliance scope by more than 90%.

Fiscal Systems PetroVerse Payment Gateway is designed for the fuel industry but is not limited to the fuel sector. Its goal is to standardize and simplify payments for the entire fuel industry. The gateway is designed to integrate with any point of sale or software that requires retail or fleet payments, including WEX and Comdata products.

Fiscal Systems has commenced its WorldPay certification and intends to add Heartland and Chase to the gateway solution later this year.

"We are excited to partner with Fiscal Systems and extend a joint P2PE solution to merchants that will fortify their security posture by removing clear-text cardholder data from their ecosystem while significantly reducing PCI compliance scope," said Derrick Banks, Director of Business Development, Bluefin.

"At Fiscal Systems, our priority is delivering seamless, secure payment solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and customer trust," said James Spahn, Executive Vice President, Fiscal Systems. "Partnering with Bluefin ensures that our merchants get best-in-class payment security across their environment with PCI-validated P2PE."

"Together, we are strengthening the future of secure payments in the forecourt and retail convenience space," added John M. Perry, Bluefin CEO.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Fiscal Systems, Inc.

Fiscal Systems is a point of sale and retail automation provider for convenience stores and truck stops across the USA. We go above and beyond your expectations with a proven software system that provides you with more value with a level of accuracy, consistency, and security that you won't find elsewhere. Our flexible, scalable solutions are meant to grow with your business – whether it's a small-sized enterprise, a super-regional chain, or a large national operator. For more information, visit https://fis-cal.com/.

Media Contact

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 8006756573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

SOURCE Bluefin