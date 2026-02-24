Bluefin and Accrue Partner to Power Secure Payments and Modern Customer Loyalty

The partnership combines Bluefin's secure payment infrastructure with Accrue's branded stored-value wallet and loyalty platform

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), today announced a partnership with Accrue, a fintech company powering modern customer loyalty at the payment layer. Through this collaboration, Accrue will offer its branded stored-value wallet and loyalty platform to clients seeking deeper customer engagement, while Bluefin will provide its security-first payment and data infrastructure, including gateway, ACH, and check solutions, to support those experiences.

Accrue's embeddable, branded stored-value wallet enables businesses to turn one-time transactions into long-term customer relationships by allowing customers to load funds, earn rewards, and receive closed-loop refund credits. Paired with Bluefin's secure infrastructure, organizations can consolidate vendors, reduce payment costs, and keep more value within their own ecosystem.

Together, Bluefin and Accrue support a range of industries - including retail, grocery, and education across K-12 and universities - where organizations are focused on lowering payment expenses while increasing customer engagement. School districts and higher education can reduce costs through alternative payment methods, while grocery and retail businesses can drive repeat visits, higher average order value, and loyalty through coupons, incentives, and stored-value programs.

"Today's businesses want more than just payment acceptance – they want to build lasting customer relationships while keeping costs under control," said Terry Ford, SVP of Partnerships at Bluefin. "By partnering with Accrue, we're extending Bluefin's secure payment infrastructure into branded wallet and loyalty experiences that help organizations drive repeat engagement, gain richer customer insights, and reduce reliance on traditional payment giants."

"Accrue is focused on helping brands take ownership of their payments, refunds, and customer relationships," said Brian Griffin, Senior Director of Enterprise at Accrue. "Partnering with Bluefin allows us to pair our stored-value wallet and loyalty platform with trusted, secure payment rails, giving businesses a powerful way to reward customers, lower costs, and pre-fund or co-fund future sales."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin's product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. Bluefin works with 300+ partners to serve 40,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 3.5 billion pieces of data annually and supporting more than $350 billion in payment volume each year. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com

About Accrue

Accrue is a fintech company that powers modern customer loyalty at the payment layer. Centered around its branded stored-value wallet solution, Accrue helps brands take control of their payments and refunds, reward customer loyalty, and bypass traditional payment giants. With low-cost bank and wallet payments, closed-loop refund credits, and flexible incentive programs, Accrue enables businesses to increase engagement, drive repeat purchases, and gain deeper insight into customer behavior. Learn more at www.byaccrue.com.

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 (800) 675-6573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

