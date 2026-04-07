Bluefin and Agile Ticketing Solutions Expand Partnership to Deliver Secure, Next-Generation Payments for Entertainment and Campus Venues

Agile adopts Bluefin's BluePOS application and PAX A35 devices to advance secure, flexible ticketing experiences

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment infrastructure and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Agile Ticketing Solutions, a leading provider of ticketing and event management software for theaters, performing arts venues, and entertainment organizations.

Building on a partnership that began in 2018, Agile has expanded its integration with Bluefin to include support for the PAX A35 Android payment device and adoption of Bluefin's new BluePOS payment application.

Through the Agile platform, Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE encrypts cardholder data at the point of interaction, ensuring that sensitive payment information remains unreadable throughout the transaction lifecycle. This security-first approach allows venues to reduce PCI scope while maintaining seamless, customer-friendly checkout experiences.

As part of the expanded partnership, Agile has adopted the PAX A35, a next-generation payment device designed for fast-paced, customer-facing environments. Supporting EMV, NFC, magstripe, and QR code payments, the A35 enables theaters, cinemas, and event venues to offer faster, more flexible payment options without compromising security.

In addition, Agile has implemented Bluefin's BluePOS application across its PAX devices. BluePOS is Bluefin's next-generation payment application, purpose-built to provide a more modern, flexible, and scalable alternative to legacy solutions. BluePOS is fully owned and operated by Bluefin, enabling faster development cycles, direct control over updates, and rapid delivery of new features based on partner and merchant feedback.

"Entertainment and event venues require payment solutions that are both highly secure and adaptable to unique workflows," said Terry Ford, SVP of Partnerships at Bluefin. "By expanding our partnership with Agile Ticketing Solutions, we're enabling their customers to benefit from PCI-validated P2PE, modern Android devices like the PAX A35, and the flexibility of BluePOS, all within a platform they already trust."

"We are committed to providing our clients with the most secure and innovative ticketing solutions available," said Richard Steward, Founder and CEO of Agile Ticketing Solutions. "Our expanded partnership with Bluefin allows us to enhance our payment offerings with industry-leading security while introducing new technologies like BluePOS and the PAX A35. This positions us to better serve not only our core entertainment clients but also growing opportunities in higher education and other dynamic venue environments."

Visit Agile Ticketing at CinemaCon 2026, Booth 1007J, to learn more about secure, integrated ticketing payments.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin's product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. Bluefin works with 300+ partners to serve 40,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 3.5 billion pieces of data annually and supporting more than $350 billion in payment volume each year. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com

About Agile Ticketing Solutions

Agile Ticketing Solutions is a leading provider of ticketing and event management software, serving theaters, performing arts centers, cinemas, and entertainment venues across the United States. Founded in 1999, Agile delivers customizable, all-in-one solutions designed to simplify ticketing operations while enhancing the customer experience. With a focus on innovation, service, and flexibility, Agile supports venues of all sizes with tools tailored to their unique needs. Learn more at https://www.agiletix.com/.

Media Contact

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 (800) 675-6573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

SOURCE Bluefin