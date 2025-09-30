Bluefin and Alacriti Partner to Deliver Advanced Payment Security to Banks, Credit Unions, and Insurers

"By integrating Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE with Alacriti's Orbipay EBPP, we are helping financial institutions extend enterprise-grade security to their clients without adding complexity." Post this

Clients of Alacriti and Bluefin benefit from:

Stronger Card-Present Security – Transactions are encrypted from the point of entry, keeping sensitive cardholder data out of institutional systems.

Reduced PCI Scope and Costs – PCI-validated P2PE simplifies audits, lowers compliance overhead, and streamlines annual attestations.

Certified Device Protection – Supports P2PE-certified PAX A35 and A920 devices with built-in tamper detection and automatic deactivation.

Simplified Compliance Management – Bluefin's P2PE Manager® provides full online tracking, chain of custody, and PCI attestation in one system.

Seamless EBPP Integration – Embedded directly into Orbipay EBPP with no changes required to existing Alacriti integrations.

"Banks, credit unions, and insurers face growing pressure to protect payment data while meeting demand for fast, flexible, and modern money movement experiences," said Matthew Legg, Account Executive at Bluefin. "By integrating Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE with Alacriti's Orbipay EBPP, we are helping financial institutions extend enterprise-grade security to their clients without adding complexity."

"Security and innovation go hand-in-hand," said Stuart Bain, SVP of Product Management at Alacriti. "This partnership with Bluefin strengthens Orbipay EBPP by embedding industry-leading P2PE into our platform, giving our financial institution and business customers the ability to offer their clients the payment flexibility they want with the data protection they need."

The partnership comes at a time when financial institutions are under increasing pressure to balance security, compliance, and customer experience. With PCI-validated P2PE, businesses can reduce PCI DSS scope, simplify audits, lower compliance costs, and protect brand reputation by ensuring sensitive data is never exposed in clear text.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions and businesses. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

