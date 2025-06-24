Bluefin and Authvia Partner to Enable Secure "Text, Click, Pay" Payments via PayConex™

Bluefin and Authvia launch TXT2PAY® integration, enabling secure, app-free payments via SMS, RCS, and email with PCI-compliant tokenization technology.

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Authvia, a pioneer in conversational commerce technology. Through the partnership, Authvia's flagship product, TXT2PAY®, is now available via Bluefin's PayConex™ payment platform, bringing fast, secure, app-free payments to messaging channels including SMS, RCS, and email.

Authvia's TXT2PAY® enables businesses to request and receive PCI-compliant, tokenized payments directly within a message thread. Customers simply receive a payment link by text, click, and complete their payment securely in seconds. This frictionless process reduces barriers to payment, improves cash flow, and enhances the customer experience with real-time engagement and conversion.

"Partnering with Authvia represents a natural evolution in our mission to simplify and secure digital payments," said Terry Ford, SVP of Partnerships, Bluefin. "TXT2PAY® brings the payment experience directly to the customer in a format they already trust and use daily. With this integration into PayConex™, our clients can meet customers where they are – on their phones – while benefiting from the highest standards of data protection and tokenization."

The solution leverages Bluefin's PCI-validated security framework, including vaultless tokenization and encryption, ensuring that payment card data never touches the merchant's systems.

"This partnership bridges secure commerce and consumer behavior in the most seamless way possible," said Chris Brunner, CEO of Authvia. "People text constantly, and now with TXT2PAY® through PayConex™, they can complete payments, approvals, and even tips within the same thread. It's a powerful way to drive engagement, satisfaction, and revenue."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com.

About Authvia

Authvia is a conversational commerce platform that enables fast, secure, app-free payments through messaging channels such as SMS, RCS, and email. Its flagship product, TXT2PAY®, turns any messaging conversation into a PCI-compliant, tokenized transaction, helping businesses reduce payment friction, improve cash flow, and enhance customer satisfaction. With over 200+ gateway integrations, a white-label API, and patent-protected technology, Authvia empowers ISOs, ISVs, and merchants across verticals including healthcare, automotive, financial services, and more. Learn more at www.authvia.com.

