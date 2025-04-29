Bluefin and Campus Innovation Partner to Deliver Integrated Payments with PCI-Validated P2PE Through C-Park

Campus Innovation will integrate Bluefin's payment platform and PCI-validated P2PE into Campus Innovation's C-Park system, enhancing secure and seamless parking payments for colleges and universities.

ATLANTA and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Campus Innovation to integrate Bluefin's payment processing platform and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution into Campus Innovation's parking management platform, C-Park. This collaboration enables higher education institutions to offer secure, seamless, and efficient parking payment experiences to students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors.

C-Park simplifies campus parking operations by delivering a cloud-based platform that ensures optimal space utilization, streamlines revenue collection, and enhances the overall campus experience. Designed with flexibility and customization in mind, C-Park empowers universities to meet their operational goals while improving user satisfaction.

By integrating payments and Bluefin's industry-leading data protection technologies, including P2PE and tokenization, every transaction processed through C-Park is protected against breaches and meets the highest standards of payment security. Universities can reduce PCI scope and gain peace of mind knowing that sensitive cardholder data is never exposed.

"With growing pressure on university budgets, parking revenue has become more critical than ever. And because parking is often the first impression someone has of a campus, we recognized the need for a payments solution that is convenient, efficient, and secure," said David Kritz, President of Campus Innovation. "In Bluefin, we have found a terrific partner who will help us deliver a modern and flexible parking management system tailored to each university's specific revenue goals."

"This partnership is a natural alignment of innovation and mission," said Andrew Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluefin. "Together with Campus Innovation, we are combining best-in-class encryption and cloud-based software to create a modern, user-friendly parking solution that protects revenue streams and earns trust from students and staff alike. It's a collaboration that secures the payment experience and strengthens campus infrastructure."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Campus Innovation

Campus Innovation is dedicated to transforming the way colleges and universities manage parking through our flagship solution, C-Park – a modern, cloud-based SaaS platform. Designed specifically for higher education, C-Park enables institutions to efficiently manage authorized parking, optimize revenue, and deliver a stress-free parking experience for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. With flexible configurations, seamless integrations with leading campus systems, and a customer-first support philosophy, Campus Innovation empowers institutions to streamline parking management and enhance campus life. For more information, visit https://www.campusinnovation.com/.

