Bluefin and LANDI Global Partner to Deliver Direct-to-Processor P2PE for Smart Payment Terminals

Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure for integrated and orchestrated commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with LANDI Global, a leading provider of smart POS terminals and payment technology solutions. Together, the companies are delivering a direct-to-processor P2PE solution designed to simplify and accelerate secure payment acceptance across modern smart terminal environments.

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure for integrated and orchestrated commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with LANDI Global, a leading provider of smart POS terminals and payment technology solutions. Together, the companies are delivering a direct-to-processor P2PE solution designed to simplify and accelerate secure payment acceptance across modern smart terminal environments.

The joint solution combines LANDI's Android-based smart payment terminals with Bluefin's PointConex™ platform, enabling processor-agnostic, PCI-validated P2PE without requiring merchants, ISVs, gateways, or processors to redesign existing payment flows. Designed as a no-code proxy infrastructure layer, PointConex secures sensitive cardholder data in transit while preserving existing processor message formats and certifications.

As smart terminals become increasingly central to modern payment experiences, organizations face growing pressure to secure payment data across distributed devices, applications, and processor environments. The Bluefin and LANDI partnership directly address these challenges by embedding security at the point of interaction while minimizing implementation complexity and PCI scope.

"Bluefin has spent more than a decade advancing PCI-validated P2PE infrastructure across gateways, processors, orchestrators, and software platforms worldwide," said Terry Ford, SVP of Partnerships, Bluefin. "By combining PointConex with LANDI's innovative smart terminal portfolio, we're enabling organizations to deploy direct-to-processor P2PE quickly and seamlessly across modern card-present environments without disrupting existing payment ecosystems."

Unlike traditional gateway or API-based approaches, PointConex operates as a secure proxy layer that encrypts and decrypts sensitive data elements while leaving processor integrations intact. This model eliminates the need for extensive EMV recertification efforts while helping organizations reduce PCI DSS scope and accelerate deployment timelines.

"The smart terminal market is evolving faster than legacy security infrastructure was designed to handle.," said Russell Harty, Managing Director (NAR), LANDI Global. "LANDI's partnership with Bluefin reflects a deliberate choice to build enterprise-grade payment security into our platform from the ground up — not retrofit it. For organizations evaluating their terminal strategy, that's a meaningful distinction."

The joint solution supports integrated, semi-integrated, and countertop payment environments, enabling organizations to deploy secure card-present payments across retail, hospitality, petroleum, healthcare, higher education, and other enterprise sectors. By embedding encryption at the point of interaction, the solution helps organizations strengthen payment security while supporting future-ready omnichannel payment strategies.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in data security infrastructure, protecting sensitive data in motion across payment and digital transaction ecosystems. Embedded directly within the transaction lifecycle, Bluefin secures how data moves between systems, platforms, and partners through a vendor-agnostic architecture combining PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin's infrastructure enables enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to reduce PCI scope, simplify compliance, and securely orchestrate transactions across channels and environments. With more than 300 partners, 40,000 customers, and over $350 billion in protected transactions annually, Bluefin powers secure interoperability across a global ecosystem of processors, gateways, platforms, and devices. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, Bluefin is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com.

About LANDI Global

LANDI Global is a leading provider of smart payment terminals and secure payment technology solutions, delivering over 130M innovative payment devices and services to businesses worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio of Android‑based devices and enterprise management tools, LANDI empowers partners and merchants to streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences. LANDI helps merchants, financial institutions, ISVs, and payment providers modernize payment acceptance with secure, flexible, and future-ready payment technology solutions. For more information, visit https://www.landiglobal.com/.

Media Contact

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 (800) 675-6573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

SOURCE Bluefin