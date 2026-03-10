Bluefin and Volanté Systems Expand Partnership to Advance Secure Enterprise Foodservice Payments

Volanté enhances its enterprise foodservice platform with Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE and expanded certified device options

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Volanté Systems, a leading provider of enterprise foodservice point-of-sale (POS) solutions. Building on a collaboration that began in 2021, Volanté now offers an expanded set of PCI-validated P2PE capabilities powered by Bluefin, including support for the PAX A35 payment device.

Through the Volanté platform, Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE encrypts cardholder data at the point of interaction, rendering sensitive payment information unreadable throughout the transaction lifecycle. This approach allows enterprise organizations to maintain their existing foodservice software relationships while significantly reducing PCI scope and exposure to card data.

Volanté's enterprise platform is purpose-built for large, complex foodservice environments, enabling centralized management across hundreds of locations, configurable workflows, and real-time operational insight. As part of the expanded partnership, Volanté has added support for the PAX A35, a next-generation Android payment device that broadens its portfolio of P2PE-certified hardware options. Designed for modern foodservice use cases such as countertop and self-service, the A35 supports EMV, NFC, magstripe, and QR code payments, helping operators deliver faster, more flexible checkout experiences without compromising security.

"Enterprise foodservice organizations need payment security that scales with their operations," said Terry Ford, SVP of Partnerships at Bluefin. "By expanding our partnership with Volanté, we're enabling large institutions to adopt PCI-validated P2PE through a platform they already trust, while supporting the modern devices and workflows today's dining environments demand."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Bluefin and broaden the PCI-validated P2PE options available through the Volanté platform," said Sunil Selby, CEO, Volanté Systems. "By combining Bluefin's proven security with Volanté's enterprise foodservice capabilities, we're helping our clients protect payment data while maintaining the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency required in complex operating environments."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin's product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. Bluefin works with 300+ partners to serve 40,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 3.5 billion pieces of data annually and supporting more than $350 billion in payment volume each year. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com

About Volanté Systems

Volanté Systems is a leading technology company specializing in comprehensive and scalable Point-of-Sale (POS) software solutions for the food service industry. Volanté offers cloud-based tools that streamline both front and back-office operations, helping businesses improve efficiency and enhance customer service.

