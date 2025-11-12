Bluefin Expands Epic Integration to Support HSA and FSA Payment Acceptance

Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment infrastructure, today announced expanded capabilities within its Epic MyChart integration, enabling healthcare organizations to securely accept Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) card payments. This new enhancement allows patients to make compliant, healthcare-eligible payments directly within MyChart, further simplifying and securing the patient payment experience.

Bluefin's integration with Epic empowers healthcare organizations to accept credit, debit, ACH, HSA, and FSA card payments both within the MyChart patient portal and at the point of service, backed by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. Bluefin's Epic-certified integration supports omnichannel payment acceptance across multiple Epic environments, including MyChart®, Willow Ambulatory®, and Welcome Kiosk®. This ensures that healthcare organizations can accept payments seamlessly across online, mobile, in-office, and unattended channels while reducing PCI scope and safeguarding payment transactions.

For hospitals acting as Epic "Hubs," Bluefin enables secure, standardized payment acceptance that can be extended across affiliate sites without additional middleware or integration layers, ensuring frictionless expansion, lower compliance overhead, and patient trust through proven data protection.

"Expanding our Epic integration to include HSA and FSA payment acceptance represents an important step in helping providers offer patients more flexibility while maintaining the highest standards of data security," said Justin Stanley, SVP of Product at Bluefin. "Patients expect the same level of convenience from their healthcare payments as they do from any other digital experience without compromising compliance or protection."

"With healthcare organizations processing millions of transactions daily across multiple patient touchpoints, securing every point of payment has never been more critical," said Sean Gately, VP of Security Solutions at Bluefin. "Our integration with Epic ensures that sensitive payment data is fully protected from the moment of entry, enabling healthcare providers to focus on care, not compliance."

