Bluefin Expands ShieldConex® Tokenization Platform with File Processing Subsystem

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security, is expanding the capabilities of its ShieldConex® Tokenization as a Service platform with the introduction of their File Processing Subsystem.

This new feature enables secure, file-based tokenization and detokenization alongside ShieldConex's existing API-driven capabilities, offering organizations a seamless way to protect sensitive data embedded in structured files without disrupting legacy workflows. The solution is especially well-suited for industries such as higher education, government, financial services, and healthcare, where legacy infrastructure and strict compliance requirements often make API-based integrations challenging.

The File Processing Subsystem enables enterprises to tokenize sensitive data – such as ACH routing and bank account numbers – in fixed-width and CSV formats, securely transmit files via SFTP, and detokenize them on demand at authorized endpoints. By extending ShieldConex's vaultless tokenization to batch processes, Bluefin provides a seamless path to stronger data protection and regulatory compliance without requiring system overhauls.

"ShieldConex File Processing addresses a critical gap for organizations that depend on legacy systems and file-based data flows," said Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer at Bluefin. "With vaultless tokenization and on-demand detokenization for files, businesses can now secure their most sensitive data without changing how they operate."

The new capability empowers enterprises and organizations to tokenize data such as ACH routing and bank account numbers, store the information securely, and detokenize only at authorized endpoints. It simplifies compliance with regulations including NACHA, FERPA, GLBA, HIPAA, and PCI DSS by devaluing sensitive data from onboarding to transmission and storage.

"This enhancement further strengthens ShieldConex as a foundational platform for securing all types of sensitive data across channels," said Drew Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluefin. "By expanding ShieldConex vaultless tokenization into file-based workflows, we're enabling our clients to stay compliant, reduce risk, and transform securely at their own pace – without needing to overhaul their existing processes."

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com.

