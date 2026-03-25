Bluefin Introduces BluePOS, a Next-Generation Payment Application for PAX Android Terminals

Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment and data infrastructure, today announced the launch of BluePOS, its next-generation payment application for Android-based PAX terminals.

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment and data infrastructure, today announced the launch of BluePOS, its next-generation payment application for Android-based PAX terminals.

BluePOS simplifies and modernizes card-present payments, combining a clean, touch-friendly user experience with flexible deployment options and Bluefin's security-first architecture. The application runs through Bluefin's PayConex™ gateway and leverages PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to ensure sensitive card data is encrypted at the point of entry and protected throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Unlike legacy solutions managed by external providers, BluePOS is owned and operated by Bluefin, enabling faster development cycles, direct control over updates and integrations, and a more responsive approach to customer needs.

"BluePOS represents a major step forward in how we deliver and evolve payment applications for our customers," said Tim Barnett, Chief Technology Officer at Bluefin. "By bringing development fully in-house, we're able to move faster, respond directly to client needs, and continuously enhance the payment experience without relying on third-party release cycles. At the same time, we're maintaining the highest standards of security by leveraging our PCI-validated P2PE infrastructure through PayConex."

The application supports common transaction workflows including sales, refunds, voids, authorizations, and forced sales, along with built-in administrative controls for tipping, receipts, contactless settings, and manual entry. BluePOS also offers flexible connectivity options, including standalone, SaaSConex®, and WebSocket-based integrations, allowing organizations to deploy the application across a variety of environments.

BluePOS is available on approved Android-based PAX devices and is being rolled out in phases, beginning with standalone deployments and expanding to more complex integration environments.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is recognized worldwide for building leading-edge, security-first payment and data infrastructure, anchored by PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration capabilities. Bluefin's product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. Bluefin works with 300+ partners to serve 40,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 3.5 billion pieces of data annually and supporting more than $350 billion in payment volume each year. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Principal Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com

Media Contact

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 (800) 675-6573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

SOURCE Bluefin