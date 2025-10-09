Bluefin ShieldConex® Orchestration Named "Data Protection Solution of the Year" in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment infrastructure, today announced that ShieldConex® Orchestration has been selected as winner of the "Data Protection Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta, October 9th, 2025 – Bluefin, the global leader in security-first payment infrastructure, today announced that ShieldConex® Orchestration has been selected as winner of the "Data Protection Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the awards honor the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global cybersecurity industry.

ShieldConex Orchestration is the industry's first orchestration platform that combines tokenization, encryption, and proxy-based controls to protect sensitive data entered online and at the point of sale. Together with Bluefin's PointConex™ proxy architecture, ShieldConex Orchestration enables real-time, secure data exchange and processor-agnostic control across every channel. Designed for enterprises, organizations, and software providers that require flexibility without compromising compliance, the platform empowers users to orchestrate data flows between systems and partners while maintaining complete control of sensitive information.

Built on Bluefin's security-first payment infrastructure, ShieldConex Orchestration delivers PCI-validated P2PE and vaultless tokenization across both card-present and card-not-present environments. By decoupling encryption and tokenization from the payment processor, it eliminates vendor lock-in and simplifies compliance. The platform drives secure, efficient data movement by extracting encrypted payloads, decrypting and reinserting data into message streams, and using proxy authorization to direct transactions with precision, preserving data sovereignty and reducing PCI scope across the enterprise.

"ShieldConex Orchestration brings together security, flexibility, and control under one architecture," said John M. Perry, CEO of Bluefin. "By helping enterprises unify fragmented payment and data ecosystems, we're enabling them to innovate and scale securely - free from the constraints of legacy systems or vendor lock-in. We're honored by this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough and remain committed to advancing flexible, vendor-agnostic solutions that protect data and simplify global payment security."

"Bluefin has led the industry in encryption and tokenization for over a decade," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "ShieldConex Orchestration represents another step forward in their leadership, eliminating risks and empowering businesses with choice. Bluefin's vaultless secure data exchange API allows companies to manage sensitive data internally while interacting with different PSPs, giving them full control over their payment, PII, and PHI data. ShieldConex Orchestration is the choice for our 'Data Protection Solution of the Year' award for 2025."

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and spotlight innovation advancing the global cybersecurity industry. This year's program received thousands of nominations from over 20 countries, recognizing cutting-edge solutions that deliver next-generation protection and resilience across today's complex threat landscape.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the global leader in security-first payment infrastructure, enabling enterprises, organizations, and ISVs to secure and orchestrate omnichannel payments at scale. Our vendor-agnostic solutions combine PCI-validated P2PE, vaultless tokenization, and advanced orchestration to reduce PCI scope, simplify compliance, and protect sensitive data across every channel. Bluefin serves more than 35,000 customers and 300+ partners across 60 countries, protecting over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland, and Vienna, Austria, Bluefin is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). Learn more at www.bluefin.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. Categories include Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Web and Email Security, and more. For more information, visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 1 8006756573, [email protected], https://www.bluefin.com/

SOURCE Bluefin