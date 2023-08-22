BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA & MINERA ARCO DE ORO S.A.C. Cement Deal for Green Mining & Sustainable Development Mechanism.

This powerful alliance receives additional reinforcement through a convertible bond from BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA, designed to fortify the operational capacities of COMPANIA MINERA ARCO DE ORO S.A.C. Tweet this

Steering Towards Success

The core framework established in the Investment Letter of Intent (Lol) functions as the bedrock upon which an impending formal agreement will be built. Beyond the financial implications, this partnership resonates with the shared commitment of both entities towards growth, transparency, mutual triumph, and the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Arco de Oro Mining Project: Pioneering Green Mining and Embracing Sustainable Development Goals

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are a blueprint designed by the United Nations to achieve a better and more sustainable future for everyone. There are 17 interconnected SDGs, and the aim is to achieve all of them by 2030 to ensure no one is left behind. We rely on natural forest capital in conjunction with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Sustainable Development Mechanism (SDM) projects, aligned with the 17 United Nations objectives, applying the IFC Methodology.

Some of these goals include [7] Affordable and Clean Energy; [9] Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; [11] Sustainable Cities and Communities, [12] Responsible Consumption and Production, [13] Climate Action, [15] Life on Land Ecosystems, and [17]Partnerships to achieve goals. Each goal has specific targets and indicators to measure progress and ensure a holistic approach to sustainable development.

The crux of this partnership revolves around the "Arco de Oro Mining Project," an environmentally conscious endeavor based in Peru. The project's objective is to revolutionize extractive processes by transitioning to a 100% green methodology across its operational spectrum. Spearheaded by BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA SRL, a company dedicated to environmental management, conservation, and the principles of the SDG, the project is set to redefine responsible mining practices.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) align closely with the Sustainable Development Mechanism (SDM), a global platform created under the Paris Climate Agreement to promote emission reduction trading among all nations. Intended to succeed the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) from the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, the SDM encourages climate initiatives by enabling parties to trade 'carbon credits'. These credits are garnered through carbon reduction or removal from the atmosphere, either by implementing eco-friendly production techniques or by bolstering or preserving carbon reservoirs in ecosystems.

Under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, the SDM allows for the transfer of carbon credits to another country, which can then count them towards its nationally determined contributions (NDCs). This provision explicitly recognizes the role of private entities in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, enabling states, companies, and even individuals to purchase credits. The mechanism ensures that emission reductions are additional and not part of another mandatory scheme established to reach a country's NDC.

Leading the Sustainable Finance Frontier

Over the past 15 years, Latin America and the Caribbean have surged in the global sustainable bonds market, contributing over $40 billion by 2022. Pioneers like Bluegrace Energy Bolivia and COMPANIA MINERA ARCO DE ORO S.A.C. showcase the power of sustainable finance. Bluegrace has issued the required Green Certificate Bonds (GCB) to complete this acquisition, highlighting an unwavering commitment to sustainability. COMPANIA MINERA ARCO DE ORO S.A.C. will channel GCB debt bonds towards impactful projects, capturing a meaningful percentage of market share in Peru.

Sustainable Compliance and Community Engagement

Emphasizing its commitment to global environmental standards, the project adheres to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol (KP), and the principles of the SDM. Peru adheres to the UNFCCC and has ratified the Paris Agreement. Over the years, Peru has taken steps to address climate change, such as the formulation of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Ensuring a harmonious coexistence with local communities, governments, and environmental organizations is paramount. Through open dialogue and stakeholder engagement, the project aims to garner support and feedback as it embarks on this groundbreaking transition.

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement

Integral to the project's success is its rigorous monitoring and continuous improvement initiatives. By implementing robust measurement systems and embracing a culture of ongoing enhancement, the project ensures that it not only meets but exceeds its sustainability objectives. Throughout all stages of the process, opportunities for refinement will be explored to fortify its commitment to a greener future.

About Bluegrace Energy Bolivia

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia is an association of experts and professionals from around the world with years of experience in the energy sector, with the common goal of making a valuable contribution to the global energy transition towards a net zero future. Witnessing the alarming effects of climate change and the challenges facing societies on their path toward sustainability, we conceived Bluegrace Energy Bolivia SRL as a platform from which we could coordinate our efforts in our mission. Our experts stand out in both clean and renewable energy and have decades of experience leading innovative projects in the field of energy transition towards a model "fit for the challenges of the 21st century". At Bluegrace, we adhere to the common principles of professional expertise, the highest integrity, and creating real value in both business and society. Visit https://bluegracebolivia.com for more information.

About Compañia Minera Arco de Oro S.A.C.

Cia. Minera Arco De Oro S.A.C. is a company in Peru, headquartered in Lima. It operates in the sector of mining non-metallic minerals, other than those specifically categorized. The company was established on April 1, 2008.

